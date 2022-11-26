Fashion
240 rainbow scarf is the latest craze for beating the blues | Fashion
As the temperature drops, the days darken and winter approaches, we may crave a reliable supply of warmth and good cheer. But would you pay close to £250 for it?
Some people are, with the Acne Studios oversized plaid scarf, ubiquitous on the streets of London and beyond. The Swedish fashion house has been selling this distinctive wool-blend item since 2019, in an ever-growing number of colorways that consistently sell out within a month but, at 240, it’s truly a status symbol.
Even fashion insiders have pointed out its nonessentiality. Is it necessary to have a scarf over 200? Not really, said the stylist and content creator Lord in her recent Scarf’s TikTok review, exploring if it’s worth it.
Yet a recent surge in online sales and chatter, not to mention the proliferation of counterfeits on the high streets, suggests that, for shoppers with cash to spare, the trendy scarf is the craze of choice in the climate. current economy.
An Acne spokesperson said sales have been growing every year and continuing to grow. On TikTok, the hashtag #acnescarf has had more than 2.5 million views, as users style their purchases, debate whether to invest or discuss which dupes are best.
The article has become so ubiquitous on city streets that a Twitter user in Brooklyn, New York, joked last week that they took a photo every time I saw someone wearing the rainbow acne scarf.
It’s everywhere right now, says Sian Clarke, personal stylist in London. According to her, the appeal of the piece lies in its versatility: it works just as well with a minimalist monochromatic wardrobe as with one already full of colors, and it can be worn all winter long. It’s really friendly for all styles.
For those who just want to freshen up their outfit, imitations sell at Arket, Whistles, Cos, & Other Stories and other high street stores for around 80. Cheaper versions have also been popular at Mango, Accessorize and on Asos and Amazon, while a retail lookalike at Primark for 8 Have beenn circulating on TikTok as a cost-conscious if not climate-friendly alternative.
While acknowledging that 240 seems excessive for a scarf, Clarke says that compared to many designer items, it was easy to get more wear out of an accessory: people would spend 240 on a handbag in the main Street. You are guaranteed to need a scarf every year.
Not only that: as status symbols, with its highly visible tag, the Acne Scarf offers more for your money than a luxury item you would only recognize from the inside of the tag. It’s a really obvious mark to see: it’s another tick box in terms of why people go there, says Clarke.
But, she adds, the price also reflects the quality, with the authentic Acne scarf made from a mix of alpaca, wool, nylon and mohair: it will be so much warmer than a wool scarf. .
If they have some spare income, they can spend it on getting warm and looking nice and feeling good. You can sort of justify it, Clarke says.
Some owners of Acne scarves have reported using them as blankets, in air-conditioned offices or airplanes, or as decorative throws around the home.
It suggests a new economic indicator and an updated lipstick index. In past recessions, cosmetics sales have increased as consumers cut back on their treats; as we watch one this winter, we may be asking our luxury goods to do at least double duty.
For many, the trade-off has been buying second-hand, with fashion marketplace Depop reporting a 42% increase in searches for acne scarves compared to last winter.
A spokesperson suggested the surge in searches for high-priced retailers spoke to consumers who prioritized quality over quantity during the cost-of-living crisis, and were understandably becoming more concerned with sourcing timeless pieces at lower costs. .
A Depop study found that more than half of users surveyed said they had already turned to second-hand shopping to save money this year.
Although she concluded in her TikTok review that the Acne Scarf didn’t justify the 240, Oluwaseun said she shelled out, but only after finding a big discount through a friend. I would never have paid full price, she said.
With the wide range of imitators available, says Oluwaseun, there’s a common joke online that if someone has a real acne scarf, they tie it up so you can see the tag.
But after finally splurging on hers, she said she didn’t mind being in a crowd. I wear what I like to wear, I don’t care if anyone thinks it’s fake, it keeps me warm and it looks cute.
