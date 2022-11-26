The Fiji Times » Louis Vuitton chooses Shanghai for its first furniture and homewares store





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Louis Vuitton announced plans on Friday to open a dedicated furniture and homewares store in Shanghai, a world first for the French luxury brand which aims to further expand its lifestyle offerings to Chinese customers affluent. The by-appointment showroom, which opens on Monday, is housed in a century-old, three-story mansion just behind Nanjing Road, the city’s first high-end shopping street. Louis Vuitton, which is part of LVMH, said in a statement that the showroom would be tested for several months as a pop-up and if successful it would then become a permanent feature. While no price tag was on display in the store during a media preview, a Louis Vuitton employee said a brightly colored hanging cocoon chair designed by the Campana brothers cost more than 700,000 yuan (97 $860) and a small lamp resembling a glass milk bottle. wrapped in leather straps cost 40,500 yuan. A smaller side building is dedicated to displaying the creations of Frank Chou, the first mainland Chinese designer hired by Louis Vuitton to collaborate on the Objet Nomades collection, as the furniture and homeware ranges are known. Finding new avenues for growth, especially among affluent consumers, is becoming increasingly important for luxury brands in China as luxury spending comes under pressure from COVID-19 restrictions, declining real estate market and general economic uncertainty. Louis Vuitton dipped its toes into a more lifestyle-focused offering in China last month when it opened a store in the southwestern city of Chengdu that included showroom space and a restaurant . “LMVH strives to…reposition itself as a contemporary luxury brand by tapping into new avenues that resonate with China’s dynamic Millennial and Gen Z consumers,” said Bobby Verghese, consumer analyst at GlobalData, of which the company estimates that sales in the Chinese domestic sector will reach $782 billion by 2026. Verghese sees housewares as a good bet for Louis Vuitton, especially in China. “Unlike their predecessors who prioritized privacy, digital millennial immigrants and digital natives of generation Z are not averse to flaunting their lifestyle on social media,” Verghese said. “LMVH aims to gain an early bird advantage in this emerging space.”

