Porsha Williams’ wedding dress leaked during Instagram Live





Getty Images Porsha Williams accidentally leaked her wedding dress. Porsha Williams is married. The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star married Simon Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony which took place on Friday, November 25, 2022, according to People magazine. “I’m ridiculously excited. I’m so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited,” Williams told the outlet ahead of her big day. The wedding – which is the first of two – took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. Williams previously told People that her wedding was going to be a “fashion show.” For the Nigerian ceremony, she wore a red dress designed by Lakimmy. The dress was “customary for an Edo bride,” according to People. Williams also wore a helmet known as an okuku. About two weeks before her wedding, Williams accidentally showed off her red dress during an Instagram Live. Here’s what you need to know: Williams freaked out when she realized her wedding dress was being filmed A few weeks before the wedding, Williams was doing an Instagram Live, showing viewers some new clothes. At one point in the video, Williams turned the camera to her sister Lauren, who was wearing a top but hadn’t put it on properly. When the camera turned to Lauren, however, Williams’ red dress was in plain sight. It wasn’t until minutes later that Williams realized her dress had been seen by more than 2,000 live viewers. “My wedding dress was in [the frame]!” Williams shouted after spinning the camera. “Take that off!” she said. Someone may have shared an excerpt from the Live on Reddit where “Real Housewives” fans reacted to the leak. “The moment when she realizes and runs towards the camera was so cute/funny. I felt like I was watching a cartoon” someone wrote. “Omg that’s beautiful! She is going to look amazing! » someone else added. Fans reacted to Williams’ dress after official photos were released After Williams’ wedding, People magazine shared the first official photos from the special day, and Williams was seen for the first time in her red dress. “It was a huge undertaking. I personally chose the fabrics they will wear, including their head circumference, gele. I went with all the colors, everything,” Williams told People of her dress. Fans took to Reddit to react to Williams’ look, and most people thought the dress was stunning. “Portia is beautiful and this dress is just beautiful. I wish her happiness” a comment read. “Love her or not, she is a superb queen! Her personal development has been interesting. another Redditor added. “I don’t know anything about Porsha…or even what HR show she’s on, but this pic kept me from scrolling because WOW she’s gorgeous,” a third person wrote. “AWESOME! Wow. I LOVE it when people honor their cultural roots. echoes a fourth. READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ star shares new photo of her boyfriend

