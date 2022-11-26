Fashion
A guide to the best Black Friday 2022 deals still available
Looking to shop? Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals you can still shop. Amazon, walmart, Target, down and other major retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as Cyber Monday approaches. The editors of Revisedpart of the USA Todays network and a comprehensive source of unbiased, reliable, and lab-tested reviews, is here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still available. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy retail therapy.
Update at 2:47 p.m. MST: We’re tracking live the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop all weekend. Take a look at the offers below! There is a little something for everyone. Check back throughout the day for more! Jennifer Ernst Beaudry
The 10 best Black Friday deals right now
Incredible savings on Apple Watch 8, Kate Spade handbags and Apple AirPods Pro
- Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (save $120)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199.99 at Amazon (save $49.01)
- 2021 10.2-inch Apple iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (save $59.01-$80)
- lululemonAlignHigh Waisted Pants with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19-$119)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS andCellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (save $50)
- Free Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove (save $294.99)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (save $50)
- Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $79 at Kate Spade Surprise (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ for $589 at Amazon (save $210.99)
- HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Setfor $599.99 at HexClad (save $400)
Massive savings on GoPro HERO, JBLK Clip and Kindle Paperwhite
Save big on HP, Acer, Lenovo and more
Samsung Black Friday Deals
Deals on Samsung TVs, Watches and Tablets
Suck up Black Friday deals
Dyson Cordless Vacuums, iRobot Roombas and Eufy RoboVacs
Savings on LifeStraw, Waterpik and AncestryDNA
Save on Apple Watch 8, TVs, MacBooks and other tech
Black Friday deals for home and furnishings
Deals on coffee tables, rugs and recliners
Shop the savings on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and more
Black Friday headphones and earphones deals
Enjoy deals on Beats headphones, Sony noise canceling headphones and more
Black Friday kitchen deals
Shop Ninja Speedi, Le Creuset and HexClad
Black Friday deals for pets
Get deals on DNA kits for dogs and cats, Greenies and SmartBones
Black Friday bedding and bath deals
Sheets, rugs and pillows on sale now
Black Friday video game deals
Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more
Black Friday beauty deals
Save on Revlon, Pie and more
Deals on Tuft & Needle, Awara and Leesa
Black Friday jewelry deals
Save on Mejuri, Blue Nile Rings and Brilliant Earth Jewelry
Black Friday men’s fashion promotions
Deals on Levi’s, Nike and Patagonia
Offers on jeans, handbags and sports leisure
Save on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and more.
Black Friday Parenting Deals
Get discounts at Carter’s, Hanna Anderson and more
Black Friday kitchen appliance deals
Save on Whirlpool, Maytag Black and Decker and more
Save big on toddler toys, board games, plush and more
Save at Nordstrom, Adidas, Kate Spade and more
Black Friday Luggage Deals
Save on Calpak, Samsonsite and Kenneth Cole
Black Friday Outdoor Deals
Deals on Solo Stove, Weber and Ozark Trail
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 took place on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Historically, Black Friday sees incredible price reductions across all categories, with most deals continuing through Cyber Monday, which falls on monday november 28 This year.
What should I buy during Black Friday?
Black Friday is one of the best times to save on homewares, fashion essentials, smart tech and more. Whatever you’re looking for, you can always find great Black Friday 2022 deals. If you’re looking for big-ticket items, like TVs, laptops, or mattresses, Black Friday and Cyber Mondays are the time to shop.
How to take advantage of the best Black Friday offers?
Black Friday is over, but there are still thousands of deals available. Right now, we’re still seeing tons of Black Friday deals from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, plus tons of Black Friday deals on smartphones, tablets, and more. Again.
How long do Black Friday deals last?
Black Friday sales technically end as soon as Cyber Monday begins monday november 28. In recent years, however, Black Friday sales have started earlier and ended later. Last year, several Black Friday events continued until early December.
