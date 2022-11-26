A guide to the best Black Friday 2022 deals still available

Recommendations are chosen independently by the editors of Revieweds. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

Looking to shop? Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals you can still shop. Amazon, walmart, Target, down and other major retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as Cyber ​​Monday approaches. The editors of Revisedpart of the USA Todays network and a comprehensive source of unbiased, reliable, and lab-tested reviews, is here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still available. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy retail therapy.

Black Friday 2022 deals are still available:The 135 best Black Friday deals you can still buy

Where to buy during Black Friday?The guide to Black Friday salesthe best deals from 105 retailers

Update at 2:47 p.m. MST: We’re tracking live the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals you can shop all weekend. Take a look at the offers below! There is a little something for everyone. Check back throughout the day for more! Jennifer Ernst Beaudry

The 10 best Black Friday deals right now

Incredible savings on Apple Watch 8, Kate Spade handbags and Apple AirPods Pro

The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

Massive savings on GoPro HERO, JBLK Clip and Kindle Paperwhite

Save big on HP, Acer, Lenovo and more

Samsung Black Friday Deals

Deals on Samsung TVs, Watches and Tablets

Suck up Black Friday deals

Dyson Cordless Vacuums, iRobot Roombas and Eufy RoboVacs

Savings on LifeStraw, Waterpik and AncestryDNA

Save on Apple Watch 8, TVs, MacBooks and other tech

Black Friday deals for home and furnishings

Deals on coffee tables, rugs and recliners

Shop the savings on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and more

Black Friday headphones and earphones deals

Enjoy deals on Beats headphones, Sony noise canceling headphones and more

Black Friday kitchen deals

Shop Ninja Speedi, Le Creuset and HexClad

Black Friday deals for pets

Get deals on DNA kits for dogs and cats, Greenies and SmartBones

Top 10 reviews: Shop the absolute best Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

Black Friday bedding and bath deals

Sheets, rugs and pillows on sale now

Black Friday video game deals

Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more

Black Friday beauty deals

Save on Revlon, Pie and more

Deals on Tuft & Needle, Awara and Leesa

Black Friday jewelry deals

Save on Mejuri, Blue Nile Rings and Brilliant Earth Jewelry

Black Friday men’s fashion promotions

Deals on Levi’s, Nike and Patagonia

Offers on jeans, handbags and sports leisure

Save on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and more.

Black Friday Parenting Deals

Get discounts at Carter’s, Hanna Anderson and more

Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Save on Whirlpool, Maytag Black and Decker and more

Save big on toddler toys, board games, plush and more

Save at Nordstrom, Adidas, Kate Spade and more

Black Friday Luggage Deals

Save on Calpak, Samsonsite and Kenneth Cole

Black Friday Outdoor Deals

Deals on Solo Stove, Weber and Ozark Trail

Black Friday 2022: buying guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 took place on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Historically, Black Friday sees incredible price reductions across all categories, with most deals continuing through Cyber ​​Monday, which falls on monday november 28 This year.

What should I buy during Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on homewares, fashion essentials, smart tech and more. Whatever you’re looking for, you can always find great Black Friday 2022 deals. If you’re looking for big-ticket items, like TVs, laptops, or mattresses, Black Friday and Cyber ​​​​​​Mondays are the time to shop.

How to take advantage of the best Black Friday offers?

Black Friday is over, but there are still thousands of deals available. Right now, we’re still seeing tons of Black Friday deals from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, plus tons of Black Friday deals on smartphones, tablets, and more. Again.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

Black Friday sales technically end as soon as Cyber ​​Monday begins monday november 28. In recent years, however, Black Friday sales have started earlier and ended later. Last year, several Black Friday events continued until early December.

