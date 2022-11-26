Connect with us

Fashion

Rangers ’embarrassingly’ crumble to Oilers in 4-3 loss

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Rangers lost to Edmonton 4-3

Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) tries to hold off New York Rangers center Ryan Carpenter (22) as the players battle for the puck near the Oilers goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

AP Photos