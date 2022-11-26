Fashion
Rangers ’embarrassingly’ crumble to Oilers in 4-3 loss
Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) tries to hold off New York Rangers center Ryan Carpenter (22) as the players battle for the puck near the Oilers goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
AP Photos
“We were horrible. It’s embarrassing and it’s not acceptable.
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant struggled to find answers after his team lost a 3-0 final period lead and lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
The Rangers have struggled all season to play three full periods of hockey and Saturday afternoon may have reached a fever pitch.
“I wish I had the perfect answer…if I had it, I don’t think we’d be talking about losing that game and how we did it. I think we kind of strayed from the things that we did so well in the first and second half. Mika Zibanajad explained afterwards.
Adam Fox started the scoring when he found Alexis Lafrenière for the first goal of the game and a 1-0 lead for the Rangers. It appeared New York had taken an early 2-0 lead later in the first period, but an Artemi Panarin power-play goal was eventually overturned after the replay showed the Rangers were offside. Panarin’s goal wouldn’t be the only canceled goal either. Braden Schneider also had a goal disallowed midway through the second.
The two canceled goals would come back to haunt New York.
Later in the second period, it looked like Rangers’ luck would turn. Chris Kreider scored a deflected shot from Campbell that eventually crept in for a 2-0 lead. Just 30 seconds later, a two-to-one advantage would create a mass scrum in front of the crease which Julien Gauthier would finish with his fourth goal of the season.
But the joys of the first two periods would quickly be silenced in the third. Evan Bouchard, who came into the game scoreless this season, scored two in the first seven minutes of the final period. Both goals were compounded by the loss of Ryan Lindgren who suffered an upper body injury and did not return after colliding with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
The home MSG crowd went from worry to calm minutes later when Dylan Holloway scored his first goal of the year to level the game at one.
“We gave them way too many chances. I think we were right on our heels the whole period. I think we tried too hard to protect the lead and they’re going to take advantage of that. Adam Fox told reporters.
In the dying minutes, a brutal Lafrenière penalty cleared the way for Leon Draisaitl to score the game-winner past Igor Shesterkin to complete the Blueshirts’ four-goal collapse.
“I have no explanation. I think we played two good periods. We went out in the third period and were sloppy and sloppy…a few stupid penalties didn’t help. Gallant added.
The Blueshirts (10-8-4) will be back on the ice Monday when they face the MSG-upstart Devils.
Game Notes
- The absence of Ryan Lindgren was felt more than in the defensive zone. Lindgren had two assists in the game, his first multi-point game of the season. He also made key defensive plays in the first two periods to keep the Oilers scoreless at that time.
- Vitali Kravtsov did not play for the seventh game in a row. The former first-round pick’s absence has been compounded by New York’s inability to finish in goal, but questions about Kravtsov’s future in New York will only grow the longer he doesn’t play.
- It was the 18th assist and 24th point overall for Fox this season. His first-half assist was his 10th point in 11 games. The former Norris Trophy winner was one of Rangers best performers at the start of the season.
- Gauthier’s goal set a new career high in goals. The former first-round pick had three last season in 49 games played. It only took Gauthier 14 years this season to set his new high.
- Saturday’s comeback was the Oilers’ third-period rally this season. They scored three goals to tie the game late in the third and finally on a power play to end it.
