Fashion
Amanda Holden commands attention in a bright green dress
Amanda Holden looked sensational as she gave fans a glimpse of her elegant dress ahead of her appearance on TV show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday.
The 51-year-old actress – who is tasked as a panelist with guessing whether guests have good or bad vocal abilities after lip-synching to a recorded track – wore a bright green Alex Perry dress with ruched detailing on the top and a sweetheart neckline.
Radio host Amanda’s off-the-shoulder outfit hugged her hourglass figure and she wore a pair of high-heeled shoes with gold straps for this week’s episode of BBC One.
In style: Amanda Holden, 51, looked sensational as she gave fans a glimpse of her dress ahead of her appearance on TV show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday
She accessorized with a gold bracelet and a pair of subtle pendulum earrings.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge wore makeup to highlight her pretty features and wore her blonde hair in a ponytail.
Former Cutting It cast member Amanda was seen putting her arms up in the air as she stood under a pink heart on set.
Strike a pose: She wore a bright green Alex Perry dress with ruched details at the top and a sweetheart neckline
It comes after Amanda said ‘the deal is not done’ about her return for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent.
She teased Simon Cowell saying her 15 years on the ITV reality competition did not mean she was a permanent addition to the panel alongside outgoing judge David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and himself.
While paying tribute to the 61-year-old television director at the Variety Club Awards on Tuesday, Amanda told the crowd: “I’m currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain’s Got Talent.”
Glamorous puss: Former Cutting It cast member Amanda was seen putting her arms up in the air as she stood under a pink heart on set
Simon replied in a whisper, “The deal is done.
She replied: ‘No, it’s not. The case is not concluded.
Meanwhile, David Walliams’ future on the show is “uncertain” as the 51-year-old comedian is rumored to be stepping down from the judging panel for the upcoming series.
Speaking out: This comes after Amanda said the ‘deal is not done’ about her return for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent at the Variety Showbusiness Awards this week
David, 51, is said to have quit the ITV show ahead of its 2023 run, weeks after being forced to apologize for describing an elderly contestant as ‘c***’ and making remarks despicable sexual remarks about a female participant.
Yet despite the backlash, Amanda, 51, publicly supported her co-star this week when she proudly declared herself “Team David”.
Speaking about the future of Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda told Good Morning Britain on Monday: ‘I would like to see the judging panel look like they did before. I think we are a great team, we are a family.
When asked directly if she was on “Team David”, she replied, “Of course I am Team David”.
He left ! Meanwhile, Amanda’s BGT judge David Walliams is said to have quit Britain’s Got Talent after 10 years on the jury.
David, Simon, Amanda and Alesha’s co-stars are in negotiations for their 2023 contracts. None of them have signed a deal yet.
A spokesperson said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.
“Whether David will be on next year’s show is still very much up in the air at this time. No decision, however, has been made yet.
Auditions aren’t expected to start for another two months, so it’s believed that none of the jury members are currently officially under contract with the show.
He left! The comedian (pictured in 2012) is set to quit the ITV show ahead of its 2023 series, weeks after being forced to apologize for describing an elderly contestant as ‘c***’
Questions have been raised about David’s future on the program after ‘disrespectful comments’ he made about BGT contestants in a recording of an audition at the London Palladium in January 2020 were leaked, l prompting to apologize.
In leaked recordings, he said, “She’s like the kinda annoying girl you meet in the pub who thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”
He repeated, “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t.”
The Little Britain star then added: “I know, she’s just like, ‘Oh fuck you!’ I said, she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing you think about, but she goes, ‘Yeah, I bet you do!’ No I do not have any !’
David insisted the conversations were “never meant to be shared”, but apologized.
He said in a statement: ‘I would like to apologize to those people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks from filming Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never meant to be shared. Nevertheless, I’m sorry.
An ITV spokesperson said: “We do not condone the language depicted in these allegations and have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.”
“Duty of care to all participants in any of our programs is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all of our production partners.”
Speaking: In a statement, David said: ‘I would like to apologize to those people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks from filming Britain’s Got Talent in 2020
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11472623/Amanda-Holden-catches-eye-vivid-green-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- White House slams Trump for meeting with white supremacist | Donald Trump News
- Amanda Holden commands attention in a bright green dress
- Imran Khan: Former Pakistani PM attends first rally since shooting
- Toyota unveils sporty new 2023 Prius, bets on hybrid tech to close EV gap
- President Joko Widodo attends the United Archipelago event at GBK
- ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63, Hollywood mourns
- The Bobcat Volleyball Season ends in the Big Sky Tournament Semifinals
- Syrian president hails Iran and Hezbollah as key allies
- Bobs Holiday Office Party | Culture & Leisure
- Elon Musk’s smartphone: Elon Musk has issued a phone call warning to Apple and Google.
- Rangers ’embarrassingly’ crumble to Oilers in 4-3 loss
- The Oscar-winning singer and actress was 63 – The Hollywood Reporter