Amanda Holden commands attention in a bright green dress

Amanda Holden looked sensational as she gave fans a glimpse of her elegant dress ahead of her appearance on TV show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday.

The 51-year-old actress – who is tasked as a panelist with guessing whether guests have good or bad vocal abilities after lip-synching to a recorded track – wore a bright green Alex Perry dress with ruched detailing on the top and a sweetheart neckline.

Radio host Amanda’s off-the-shoulder outfit hugged her hourglass figure and she wore a pair of high-heeled shoes with gold straps for this week’s episode of BBC One.

She accessorized with a gold bracelet and a pair of subtle pendulum earrings.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge wore makeup to highlight her pretty features and wore her blonde hair in a ponytail.

Former Cutting It cast member Amanda was seen putting her arms up in the air as she stood under a pink heart on set.

It comes after Amanda said ‘the deal is not done’ about her return for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent.

She teased Simon Cowell saying her 15 years on the ITV reality competition did not mean she was a permanent addition to the panel alongside outgoing judge David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and himself.

While paying tribute to the 61-year-old television director at the Variety Club Awards on Tuesday, Amanda told the crowd: “I’m currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Simon replied in a whisper, “The deal is done.

She replied: ‘No, it’s not. The case is not concluded.

Meanwhile, David Walliams’ future on the show is “uncertain” as the 51-year-old comedian is rumored to be stepping down from the judging panel for the upcoming series.

David, 51, is said to have quit the ITV show ahead of its 2023 run, weeks after being forced to apologize for describing an elderly contestant as ‘c***’ and making remarks despicable sexual remarks about a female participant.

Yet despite the backlash, Amanda, 51, publicly supported her co-star this week when she proudly declared herself “Team David”.

Speaking about the future of Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda told Good Morning Britain on Monday: ‘I would like to see the judging panel look like they did before. I think we are a great team, we are a family.

When asked directly if she was on “Team David”, she replied, “Of course I am Team David”.

David, Simon, Amanda and Alesha’s co-stars are in negotiations for their 2023 contracts. None of them have signed a deal yet.

A spokesperson said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

“Whether David will be on next year’s show is still very much up in the air at this time. No decision, however, has been made yet.

Auditions aren’t expected to start for another two months, so it’s believed that none of the jury members are currently officially under contract with the show.

Questions have been raised about David’s future on the program after ‘disrespectful comments’ he made about BGT contestants in a recording of an audition at the London Palladium in January 2020 were leaked, l prompting to apologize.

In leaked recordings, he said, “She’s like the kinda annoying girl you meet in the pub who thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

He repeated, “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t.”

The Little Britain star then added: “I know, she’s just like, ‘Oh fuck you!’ I said, she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing you think about, but she goes, ‘Yeah, I bet you do!’ No I do not have any !’

David insisted the conversations were “never meant to be shared”, but apologized.

He said in a statement: ‘I would like to apologize to those people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks from filming Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never meant to be shared. Nevertheless, I’m sorry.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We do not condone the language depicted in these allegations and have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.”

“Duty of care to all participants in any of our programs is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all of our production partners.”