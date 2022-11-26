Fashion
Woman accused of being an ‘attention seeker’ over dress she wore to wedding
A woman has come under fire after showing off the dress she chose to wear to a wedding.
Lacey Jade Christie from Melbourne, Australia took to her TikTok to show off the outfit she wore at her friend’s wedding celebration but was met with extreme backlash.
Christie has been called an “attention seeker” because of the dress she wore to the wedding.
In her TikTok video, Christie proudly showed off the outfit, which was a white dress with a deep V-neckline.
However, users were quick to say the dress was too “trashy” and “revealing,” and that Christie was distracting the bride by wearing white to the ceremony.
In another video, Christie defended her dress choice and explained that the dress code for the ceremony was not strict at all.
She said that at the wedding, both brides didn’t even wear white and “wore black to the wedding.”
“Not all brides or wedding parties wear white. [I] I can truly say that most of you have only ever been to boring, conventional, straight weddings.”
Christie continued, “The dress code was to ‘throw away social norms.’ Basically the brides weren’t wearing white and they were like, ‘We want you to wear whatever you feel comfortable in,’ whatever. either the color, the shape, the transparency and the type of cleavage you show.
She described what other guests were wearing, including “power suits with no bra underneath.”
Christie called the comments fatphobic and said the situation had gotten “out of control”.
In an interview with News AUChristie explained that her outfit wasn’t even “the most revealing of the night.”
“The brides were so happy with the authenticity with which everyone showed up at their wedding,” she told the outlet.
She explained that it was “queer culture” and that if it had been a traditional wedding, she would have dressed in a more “conservative” outfit appropriate for the occasion.
People keep telling me I disrespected brides, but strangers on the internet are disrespecting them (and me) by not listening to the fact that a marriage without social norms was what they wanted.
Christie also hit back at comments that disrespectfully criticized her weight and the way her body looked in the dress.
“When you read the comments, so many people comment on my body,” she pointed out. “I’m too fat for the dress, my boobs are too saggy, they need to be taped down (which they were), I was showing too much leg and no one wants to see that much cellulite at a wedding. The list is long.”
Christie argued that if someone slimmer had worn something similar, the backlash wouldn’t have been as severe.
“I sincerely believe that if a thin person had worn the exact same outfit, the outrage wouldn’t have been half as bad.
Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues and current affairs.
