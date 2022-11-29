Finnish brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into haute couture





Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN A Finnish brand brings haute couture to an unexpected place: McDonald’s. Helsinki-based fashion brand VAIN has just released a unique collaboration with the fast food giant. The brand used McDonald’s employee uniforms as the base ingredients for a collection of upcycled clothing. Standard uniform shirts and pants have been turned into puffy dresses, baggy hoodies and skimpy miniskirts, among other pieces. The 27 items in the collection will be raffled among Finnish McDonald’s employees. Credit: Sofia Okkonen “The garments were designed in a search for new ways to use worn-out workwear and to create new designs using materials that already exist,” VAIN said. in a press release For the designer of the brand, this collaboration was an opportunity to reconnect with the beloved imagery of his youth. “When I was first presented with the idea of ​​a McDonald’s workwear fashion project, I was immediately intrigued,” VAIN’s creative director and designer Jimi Vain said in the release. “Growing up in a very rural part of Finland, there weren’t really any dedicated spaces for us to hang out as teenagers. The local McDonald’s kind of fulfilled that function for us.” “Also, it was the closest we could get to global pop culture in the north,” Vain’s statement continued. “We spent many evenings and made many memories hanging out at the local McDonald’s.” The collection remixes these familiar patterns, experimenting with McDonald’s iconic golden bow logo as a belt buckle and mixing the brand’s red and yellow color palette with grays and blacks. The collection used a combination of McDonald’s uniforms and other textiles to create unique garments. Credit: Vain Fashion Group Finnish McDonald’s employees will have the chance to own the unique garments, the brand said. The 27 pieces in the VAIN collection will be available to McDonald’s employees nationwide through an internal raffle, according to a brand representative. But the clothes are “just for fun,” a VAIN rep told CNN over email, employees won’t be able to wear the remixed uniforms to work. The VAIN collaboration isn’t McDonald’s first foray into the world of fashion. Earlier this year, the brand launched a coveted limited-edition collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. In 2014, fashion designer Jeremy Scott was inspired by the restaurant chain in his debut collection for Italian luxury brand Moschino. The brand’s Fall ’14 runway featured uniform-inspired silhouettes and a Happy Meal handbag. Cult favorite Vetements, meanwhile, held its Spring/Summer 2020 menswear show at a Parisian McDonald’s and sent models down the runway eating fries. Other brands have also experimented with fast-food-fashion crossovers. KFC, for example, released two limited edition “chicken bags” in a 2020 collaboration with legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld on his 80th birthday.

