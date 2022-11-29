Best cologne for men for 2023: top 7 expert-recommended scents

Your scent is part of your style and can leave a lasting impact on those who meet you (for better or for worse!). Were not alone in this feeling, a recent study shows that a masculine scent was a major factor for women looking for a potential mate. Of course, finding the right cologne can be difficult with so many options. Doesn’t it seem that perfumes all seem the same after smelling a few? We hope to make it easy for you — rather than sniffing bottle after bottle, we’ve looked at 10 reviews from the pros and come away with the seven best colognes for men.

You can thank us in advance. In general, men who wear cologne can feel more confident, more attractive, and leave a better first impression on others.

If you’re in the dating scene, your choice of cologne is an important part of who you are. A recent study showed that hygiene is a major factor for Americans looking for a partner. Good hygiene also powerful benefits,relieve stress and anxiety, stimulate sleep and improve self-image. So, in addition to the basics, guys should look to find a scent that resonates with them.

After all, the sense of smell is still one of the most powerful senses we have, even though it has apparently weakened over time, according to scientists. Perhaps because of this slight loss of scent, a high-quality cologne may be the perfect solution for men looking to stand out…whether in the boardroom or on a date. !

Wearing an attractive scent could also help you make friends, perhaps. Research shows that people actually choose their friends – based on how they smell! Researchers report that people with similar body odors are more likely to become friends. That’s not to say we act like goats or shrews, humans probably rely on other much more dominant cues in their social decision-making. Nevertheless, the results of our studies suggest that our noses play a bigger role than previously thought in choosing our friends, notes Professor Noam Sobel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

So which cologne for men is the best? StudyFinds researched 10 expert websites and compiled a list of the most frequently recommended fragrances. If you have your own suggestions, please leave them in the comments below!

The List: Top 5 Colognes, According to Experts

1. Chanel Blue

Noted for its strong and intriguing scent, Chanels Bleu de Chanel landed on seven of our experts’ top lists. Chanel, of course, is widely known in the perfume industry, with Chanel N 5 being one of the top-selling perfumes in the United States. It’s Blue, however, who is a strong favorite for 2023.

Bleu de Chanel has long been a best-selling cologne in the world of perfume, and men’s health says it best, saying it’s just plain good.

The exceptional scent has been praised for its “woody cedar undertone with lingering traces of grapefruit, making it a fresh and fragrant option, according to Brides. Meanwhile, CNN underlinedranks it at the top of the overall rankings, noting how the cologne’s “citrus and amber notes perfectly complement each other, while the cedarwood adds an element of punch”.

2. Dior Sauvage

Dior has long been a player in the high-end luxury fashion market and Le Sauvage is no different, having been around since 1966. Le Sauvage has been a top-selling fragrance ever since. For those who want to get noticed for their cologne, this might be the option for you.

This cologne is a bolder choice in fragrances, reviewers say, though the Robb Report names it the best cologne to wear to the office. CNNUnderscore writes that Dior Savage contains notes of ambroxan, Sichuan pepper and reggio bergamot, making it perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd.

SPY also highlights the pepper and bergamot notes in its review, and notes that the cologne is a great choice if you’re looking to spend under $100. “Complex in its composition but raw in its fragrance, Dior Sauvage evokes grandeur and calls for compliments, no matter the gathering.” they write.

Add T3: “Like its Johnny Depp poster, Sauvage is an intriguing blend of rugged masculinity (vetiver, pepper, patchouli) and borderline feminine refinement (lavender, geranium) that’s hard to pin down, but there’s no end to the wearers. complimenting its wonderful fusion of scents.”

3. Versace Eros

There might not be a bigger name in menswear than Versace, and Eros certainly lives up to that expectation of the best of the best.

“Playful and warm yet sexy and charming, Eros expertly blends the freshness of mint with a hint of sweetness for an irresistible result that is as bewitching as it is tantalizing. The best part: its cool spiciness means it is suitable for all seasons,” is bragging Forbes.

Before even trying the cologne, reviewers also like the design of the bottle alone. “We don’t know which is cooler, the beautiful Art Deco-style bottle or the addition of mint in this fresh, tropical scent. Infused with orange, Italian lemon zest, green apple, tonka beans, of amber, woodsy vanilla, vetiver and moss, this fusion of scents does well in the summer but is a pretty universal cologne overall,” says Brides.

Like Sauvage, Eros is an assertive scent that will have those around you immediately notice your aroma. “The bold blend of citrus and woods in this cologne (think classic but more intense Eros) is best worn when you want to make an entrance and leave a lasting impression,” writes men’s health.

4. Calvin Klein Eternity

Let’s be honest: there are way too many colognes to choose from and sometimes it’s good to settle for just one scent that you just can’t go wrong with. Well, there’s no better choice than Calvin Klein’s longtime favorite eternity.

“Calvin Kleins Eternity is an absolute powerhouse of a cologne that guys all over the world have been rocking for years. It has an OG-centric aesthetic, making it a must-have for any men’s cologne collection. », declares TO SPY.

Eternity is also a winner if you’re looking for a cologne to give as a gift, because it’s so universally loved – and because it’s not as expensive as the others on the list. “Eternity is forever green: sage, cedar, bergamot and moss combine for an earthy, refreshing finish, and at a price that’s friendly to the greens in your wallet. This is one of those scents that everyone recognizes, as it’s an easy choice as a signature scent or as a gift for the cologne curious,” writes GQ.

5. Tom Ford Vanilla Tobacco

If an industry standard like Eternity isn’t for you, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanilla is definitely something different worth trying. As Forbes jokesThe Tobacco Vanille is the tuxedo jacket of grandpas encountering freshly baked vanilla cookies.

Don’t be fooled – vanilla is still an intriguing cologne for men. Forbes adds that the cologne is “a refined balance that is neither too sweet nor too smoky, the scent remains warm, inviting and above all worthy of compliments.

Tom Fords Tobacco Vanilla is a fragrance that may appeal to outdoor men who love the finer things in life, especially a bold cologne. “With ginger, tobacco and cocoa, this premium Tom Ford cologne is the ultimate sweet and spicy scent for the person who just can’t choose between the two,” says CNN underlined.

6. Blu Atlas Atlantis

Influenced by the scents and landscapes of Bali’s coastal jungle, Blu Atlas Atlantis is a newcomer who joined the mix in 2022.

The scent alone is a huge differentiator from the competition, appealing to people who want to avoid a strong chemical infusion. That’s because it contains all-natural ingredients for an aromatic, earthy scent that includes key notes of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli, Forbes remarks. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Perhaps the final selling point of the Blu Atlas Atlantis was the versatility the scent offers those who wear it. “Tobacco Vanille opens with a top note of tobacco leaf before moving on to middle notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean and tobacco flower. After the sweet richness of tobacco fades, base notes of dried fruit and wood linger on the skin for hours,” notes Men’s Diary.

7. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio

One of the most well-known cologne brands and an industry staple since its inception in 1996, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio is another one of those “can’t go wrong” bottles.

The Acqua di Gios perfume, a combination of bergamot, neroli, rosemary and patchouli to shout the earth in the best way (Brides) make this cologne smell great without being too overwhelming. Other expert sites mention hints of navy, lavender and green mandarin.

Armani cologne has also received accolades for its long life and portability, which means your scent won’t fade quickly. In reality, men’s health notes that the perfume has eternal wearability.

While Eternal might be a bit long, they weren’t alone in this analysis.diary for men also comments that Acqua di Gio will keep you smelling effortlessly fresh, even after a long day.

