Demand for silver jewelry hits record highs and grabs high fashion headlines





Editor’s Note: With such volatility in the markets, stay up to date with daily news! Get our quick roundup of today’s must-see news and expert opinion in minutes. Register here! (Kitco News) – Although investors continue to shun silver, the precious metal has seen record demand across all major sectors, including jewelry. The precious metal, sometimes called the poor man’s gold, is attracting the attention of major fashion houses around the world. And the prices are anything but cheap. According to a recent New York Times article, silver jewelry was featured at the European Fine Arts Fair in Maastricht, the Netherlands. Haute couture jewelers Boucheron and Buccellati unveiled their silver creations in Paris this summer. In October, at the London Pavilion of Art and Design, Elisabetta Cipriani presented a flexible collar called Vortice II. It was created by British jewelry artist John Moore. The piece, which features shards of silver connected by a rubber band, was priced at over $29,000. While silver attracts attention in famous haute couture halls, demand reflects the global market. In its latest Global Silver Report, Metals Focus said global jewelry demand rose by a record 235 million ounces this year, jumping 29% from a year ago. The British research firm noted that the jewelry market is driven by demand in India, which accounts for nearly half of global demand this year. Some analysts have said that consumers are drawn to silver because of its price relative to gold. The gold/silver ratio is currently near its highest level in more than two years, with the price of gold trading around $1,750 per ounce and silver around $21 per ounce. Along with the price difference, the New York Times article noted that there is growing artistic appeal for the precious metal. “Some customers prefer the color, while others are drawn to the price,” Alyse Chirumbole, director of fine jewelry and watches at online retailer Threads Styling, said in the article. “Silver is a more modern way to wear jewelry, especially for younger female customers.” The Times article also highlighted the work of Parisian jeweler Amlie Huynh, whose Statement brand mixes silver and diamonds in Art Deco-inspired designs. Statement’s best-selling design, Ring MyWay, a rhodium-plated sterling silver ring, starts at around $530. If you want the diamond-encrusted version, the price goes up to over $5,000. In a comment to The Times, Huynh said Statement silver coins are still 30-40% cheaper than their gold equivalent. She added that labor costs are high when making silver jewelry. Silver is a very soft metal; sterling silver is traditionally mixed with copper, which makes it harder. “Regardless of all difficulties, I am convinced that silver has its rightful place in the fine jewelry industry,” Huynh said in her commentary.

