Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars lucky dress found in suitcase in London





A one-of-a-kind dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor the night she won her first Oscar in 1961, which had not been seen in public since, has finally been found. The Christian Dior dress, designed by Marc Bohan, was discovered in a large plastic suitcase – along with 11 other garments belonging to Taylor – in central London, more than 60 years after the actor won Best Actress for Butter Field 8 to wear it.

According to Kerry Taylor Auctions, the auction house responsible for selling the Dior dress and other Taylor pieces, the dress was found undamaged and stored in a suitcase belonging to former employees and close friends Gaston and Anne Sanz. Anne told the auction house that taylor considered the 1961 Oscars dress a kind of “lucky charm” and although it was only worn for the Academy Awards, she liked it to accompany her on her travels. However, Taylor eventually grew tired of continually moving her extensive wardrobe on her world travels and asked Anne to choose her. wardrobe in 1971. The dress is found after more than 60 years (Source: Kerry Taylor Auctions) “However, a decade later, the star finally decided to lighten her load and part ways. Anne packed two massive suitcases with matching dresses and also received a vintage crocodile dressing case with leather accessories. Victorian silver.The collection includes Christian Dior haute couture by Bohan and Tiziani haute couture by Lagerfeld, as well as a black widow dress that Taylor wore in the 1967 film Boom. designed by Karl Lagerfeldnoted Kerry Taylor Auctions. The dress features a pale yellow chiffon bodice layered over a chartreuse organza underbodice, with a white boned tulle interior corset attached to an ivory silk belt, the ivory silk-faille bubble skirt embroidered in shades of green silk with scattered flowers and insects, with five layers of stiffened fabric tulle petticoats, the waistband of moss green taffeta on suede appliqué with a large crimson silk flower. She had teamed this dress with long evening gloves and drop earrings with diamonds and pearls. Taylor’s acceptance speech while putting on this gorgeous dress is “one of the most memorable and heartfelt moments” of the Oscars the story. “I don’t really know how to express my gratitude for this after all. I guess all I can do is say thank you. Thank you with all my heart,” she said breathlessly. The dress and other valuables from the actor’s collection will be auctioned on December 6. It should fetch between 40,000 and 60,000, depending on the auction house. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

