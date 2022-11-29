Save up to 40% on outerwear, footwear and more

Fashion
There are only a few hours left for this Cyber Monday, but there are still plenty of deals to be had. If you spend the day gift shoppingfor the outdoor enthusiast in your life, REI is hosting a big sale on all seasonal essentials. Whether you need a rugged hiking shoe set or one new comfy sweaterthe REI Cyber Week Sale got you covered without crippling your budget.
Some of REI’s outdoor gear can be pricey, so these Cyber Week markdowns aren’t deals you want to miss. REI members can enjoy even more savings like 40% off select REI Co-op brands, 40% reduction on cooperative cycles for children and 25% off The North Face products. Be sure to pick up your favorite pieces at discounted rates during Cyber Week.
10 Best REI Cyber Week Deals
- Men’s Patagonia P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee Shirt From $18.83 (Save $17.17 – $20.17)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle for $33.69 (save $11.26)
- Salomon Women’s Crossamphibian Swift 2 Water Shoes for $44.83 (Save $45.12)
- REI Co-op Wallace Lake Women’s Fleece Pullover for $50.89 (Save $34.06)
- Women’s Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest for $73.73 (save $25.27)
- Men’s Cotopaxi Fuego Down Vest from $81.83 (Save $83.17)
- Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $86.83 (Save $58.17)
- La Sportiva Wildcat Men’s Trail Running Shoes for $101.19 (save $33.81)
- Men’s HOKA Speedgoat Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots for $136.93 (save $33.07)
- 30 Pack Osprey Archeon Women’s Backpacks for $139.73 (save $100.27)
Best REI Shoe Deals
Best REI Men’s Clothing Deals
Best REI Women’s Clothing Deals
Best REI Outdoor Gear Deals
