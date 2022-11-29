The myth of French girl fashion has hit the TikTok generation

There is a fantasy for everyone on TikTok. If you yearn for a moss-covered existence in a quiet woods or a sleek high-rise apartment overlooking New York, rest assured the Algorithm is here for you. Recently, my own “For You” page began delivering a steady stream of “French-girl-esthetic” TikToks, defined by smudged lipstick, Juliet Balconies and Chanel No. 5 spritzes in theaters. marble baths. I scroll through these videos instead of practicing my own French on Duolingo.

Obviously, I am not alone in this endeavor. On TikTok, videos for “French Girl Style” and “French Beauty” accumulated 372 million and 15 billion (yes, billion) views, respectively. The myth of the French girl — because this is a myth — is one of the most persistent in fashion and beauty, at least here in the United States. It’s accessible and dependable, performing the difficult task of existing outside of the trend cycle while remaining fashionable. That a new generation would bring it to their social platform of choice was inevitable.

Off screen, there are a legion of quintessentially French brands founded by “It” girls turned quintessentially French designers, including Musier Paris by Anne-Laure Mais and Chloé Harrouche. Season’s Loulou. Then there’s Rouje Paris by Jeanne Damas, which has seen significant growth since Damas, now 30, founded the brand in 2016. It’s now branching out into new categories and expanding its physical footprint, while selling French. – girlish fantasy, one silky wrap dress at a time. And we will continue to buy it.

Like many style influencers, Damas, a former model who grew up in the residential 12th arrondissement of Paris, started blogging. As the media landscape shifted and Damas became an Instagram staple, she eventually turned her quintessentially Parisian appeal into top-notch brand deals with the likes of Comptoir des Cotonniers and & Other Stories. In 2016, she launched Rouje as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer clothing brand, then ventured into cosmetics with a standalone makeup line, Les Filles en Rouje, in 2018.

“I wanted to create the perfect wardrobe for my friends and I, focusing on easy, timeless pieces,” says Damas. “I had the advantage that Rouje didn’t need a lot of money in the beginning, because the collections were small and there weren’t big store-related expenses. Everything sold out pretty quickly. This first season, we were only a team of three!”

Damas attributes early growth to social media platforms like Instagram, where the brand now has nearly a million followers. It was a great way to build a global community while exploring what it might look like to scale a lean business with less financial cost. Today, social media is still a priority – obviously, Rouje is now on TikTok (as if Damascus) – but it’s not the lifeline it once was.

On TikTok, the brand posts a clever mix of style videos and “POV” closer to the lifestyle, directly conflating its pieces with the greater experience of French girls. Who better to do that than Damas herself, who is sometimes featured doing variations on generally cool Parisian things: balancing on a bike with high boots, crossing a street in a slick trench coat. As the neat encapsulation of the Jane-Birkinian fantasy that draws consumers to Parisian clothing brands in the first place, Damas gives Rouje an edge over many of its competitors.

Understanding even more generally the Francophile complex of Rouje and fashion requires a macaroon-sized history lesson, dating back to the massive boom in European tourism from North and South America throughout the second half of the 19th century. Deirdre Clemente, a historian and curator of 20th-century American material culture, says France was considered a must-visit for any “educated” American until the Great Depression, when international travel declined. In a certain sense, sartorially and otherwise, the French were – are – everything that the Americans were not.

“The main thing about the difference between the two cultures and the clothes they produce is that there is a tradition and an appreciation for textiles that never really took hold in the United States,” says Clemente. “The way the French buy and consume objects is fundamentally different from that of Americans.”

Scroll to continue

This is still true, a century and a half later. Americans still flock to Paris in droves. We always try to style our hair like a French woman who doesn’t want to own a hair dryer; still trying to find that pair of impeccably tailored straight-leg jeans; always trying to replicate a uniform that we, by and large, don’t have.

According to Clemente, the definitive French wardrobe has long consisted of a few basics – baggy pants, a little black dress, a cool suit. It’s less trends, better everything else: quality, cut, style. Consumers can replicate the aesthetic in theory, but in practice it’s harder to execute when the clothes themselves don’t. I do not know what.

“There is still something so familiar aware on [brands like Rouje] that makes you want to live in those clothes,” says Cat Ward, a creator who generates often-viral content focused on fashion and style below the hilt. @glowupu. “American brands don’t sell a lifestyle like French brands do. These brands sell a promise of chic. They also all manage to be modern without falling into an overt trend. will be in style for longer, which is never a bad thing.”

Damas describes Rouje as a brand “where women design for women”, with the design team taking “great care to develop clothes that suit all women, all ages and all body shapes” – however, this raises the issue of sizing inclusiveness, as the brand only wears up to a US size 12. (Le Musier Paris by Anne-Laure But only wears up to size 10.)

Although Rouje does not publish its financial statements, the brand has evolved considerably in the six years since its launch. For Damas, physical retail experiences have become a priority: Rouje is a lifestyle brand, she says, and there is a need for customers to experience it in person. She will often enter the brand’s flagship store in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris – a bright and airy boutique under her office which opened in 2019 – and surprise shoppers. There have been pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles in recent years, with more to come in the US and Asia and permanent locations in New York and London to follow.

Beyond retail, there’s another category expansion coming soon: Les Filles en Rouje will launch a simple three-piece skincare line — a cleanser, a face cream, and a face oil. face – this spring. Damas wanted to keep the range narrow, at least initially, in order to once again focus on creating fewer, better and very easy to use products. This is the French way, as any follower of French myths will tell you.

Rouje, like any successful retail business in 2022, is an experience, a destination, a complete lifestyle: rest assured, it communicates to shoppers, you may be just a matte lipstick away or a crisp blazer from a bistro in Saint-Germain. -des-Pres. While this has always translated into social media mainstays like Instagram, TikTok is even more immersive, fueling a 360-degree fantasy.

“French girls find beauty in imperfections, and I think that’s a really encouraging prospect, especially for Gen Z,” says Ward. “TikTok is also so much more organic than Instagram, and it’s allowed a new generation to discover what makes the French aesthetic so captivating. Who wouldn’t want to feel beautiful without having to FaceTune their photos? Who wouldn’t want to feel stylish without having to buy all the latest trends?”

