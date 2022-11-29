Balenciaga files $25 million lawsuit over controversial ad

Balenciaga is heading to court after releasing two controversial ad campaigns this month, one featuring young children holding bags of teddy bears who appear to be wearing S&M-style harnesses, and another, its spring 2023 ad, which includes a page from a Supreme Court decision, in which the court upheld a federal law banning the pimping of child pornography. Following significant consumer backlash, including widespread calls for famous Balenciaga ambassadors like Kim Kardashian to boycott the brand, Balenciaga filed a contract lawsuit against production company North Six, Inc. and its agent , Nicholas Des Jardins, the latter who designed the set for the spring campaign, alleging that the defendants engaged in inexplicable acts and omissions that were malicious or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless.

According to a subpoena filed with the New York State Supreme Court on Nov. 25, attorneys for Balenciaga SAS, owned by Kering, and Balenciaga America say they are filing a lawsuit against North Six, Inc. .and his agent, set designer Nicholas Des Jardins d/b/a Nicholas Des Jardins LLC (the defendants), to seek compensation for substantial damages [they] caused as part of an advertising campaign that Balenciaga hired them to produce. Without his knowledge and authorization, Balenciaga claims that the defendants included certain documents in the campaign photographs, including an excerpt from the 2008 Supreme Court decision inUS vs. Williams, which appears in the background of an image of a Balenciaga and adidas Hourglass collaborative handbag. (As adidas faces backlash from consumers following the Spring 23 Balenciaga campaign in which its brand appears (its Instagram account is full of angry consumer comments related to Balenciaga campaigns), it is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit. )

One of the controversial images

Following the “misconduct of the defendants in connection with the SS23 campaign, Balenciaga alleges that members of the public, including the news media, falsely and horribly associated Balenciaga with the repugnant and deeply disturbing subject matter of the decision to justice, and therefore the defendants are liable to Balenciaga for any harm resulting from this false association, including damages of at least $25 million.

Amid the public backlash against the campaigns, Balenciaga released a statement via Instagram, saying: We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including it. unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photo shoot. We strongly condemn child abuse in all its forms. We stand up for the safety and well-being of children.

It’s not immediately clear what claims Balenciaga has filed against the defendants in the contract lawsuit. (The complaint has yet to be uploaded to the New York State court database.) What is clear is that none of the photographers behind either campaign n was named accused in the complaint. Photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who shot the campaign featuring the children and the bondage bags, released a statement last week saying I am unable to comment on Balenciagas’ picks, but I must point out that I had in no way the right to choose the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same. As usual, he said: “The leadership of the [commercial] campaign and the choice of the objects presented are not in the hands of the photographer.

More recently, Balenciaga released a separate statement on Monday, which reads…

Meanwhile, Des Jardins agent Gabriela Moussaieff said last week that her client was being ‘scapegoated’ by Balenciaga. Everyone from Balenciaga was on set and was present on every shoot and worked on editing every frame in post-production, Moussaieff said, adding that the United States vs. Williams reviews and other materials that may be seen in the Balenciaga ad were obtained from an accessory house that were used rental parts [for] photo shoots.

In what is undoubtedly a PR crisis for Balenciaga, consumers have been quick to question what many say are the brand’s attempts to shift blame to the situation, with no shortage of media users. social media, for example, highlighting the likelihood that Balenciaga approved campaign images before they were released and/or uploaded to its website. (The brand has since removed the campaigns from its site.) It seems particularly unlikely that Balenciaga’s contracts with third-party designers, including photographers, set designers, etc., do not include strict clauses by which Balenciaga has the right approval of images that bear his name before these images are released.

WHAT HAPPENED? Given the contractual conditions typical of creative projects involving external subcontractors and the process involved in the dissemination of advertising campaigns by brands of Balenciaga’s stature (from the guarantee of the assignment of intellectual property rights to the works created to the removal of images so that other companies’ copyrights and/or trademarked works do not appear without their permission), what seems likely here is that the Balenciaga team , including the likes of its marketing director, actually approved the campaign both in terms of the concept beforehand and the final product once completed.

But what too seems notably likely is that in approving and then releasing the campaign, the Balenciaga team missed the relatively hard-to-find document that appears to be at the heart of Balenciaga’s lawsuit and damages claims. In reality, the United States vs. Williams the document was only really visible to eagle-eyed social media users who spotted the quote from the case after zooming in on the photo, suggesting the court notice was easy to miss as the Spring 2023 campaign rolled through the offices of Balenciaga’s advertising/marketing team, presumably just one of many projects that were approved at the same time.

Given the likelihood that Balenciaga approved the campaign after the fact (and almost certainly without noticing the inclusion of the Supreme Court opinion), Balenciaga could face an uphill battle when it comes to its case against the defendants.

Potentially the most intriguing element here is the strategy behind the new pursuit. Balenciaga may have decided to sue in order to “clear its name”, so to speak, in the eyes of consumers (and potentially its ultra-famous endorsers); after all, the brand finds itself in an undeniably difficult position in light of the back-to-back release of ad campaigns that have drawn the ire of consumers ahead of what is expected to be a relatively tough holiday season for brands. The lawsuit doesn’t appear to help his case, however, as consumers generally view the emerging litigation as yet another attempt by the brand to shift blame elsewhere. And in the process, consumers amplify the situation and the two ad campaigns even further, potentially causing more damage to the Balenciaga brand than if the company sought to remedy the problem with the defendants out of public view.

If this scenario sounds familiar, that’s because it’s based on a well-established legal principle: the Streisand Effect, named after Barbra Streisand’s ill-fated attempt to have photos of her Malibu home removed from an environmental activist website, which caused the photos to circulate much more widely than before the case was filed.

Nonetheless, Balenciaga has apparently weighed the pros and cons of taking legal action in this scenario, likely in an effort to limit the damage and shape narrative/consumer perception through a publicly available and high-profile complaint. (which is precisely what companies routinely use such filings to do), and chose to move forward with litigation. Given that the lingering anti-Balenciaga sentiment among consumers seems to indicate that this tactic didn’t work, it will be interesting to see how long the case lasts.

This article was originally published on November 27 and has been updated to include the case number and an additional statement from Balenciaga.

The case is Balenciaga SAS, et al., v. North Six, Inc., et al, 654491/2022 (NY Sup.)