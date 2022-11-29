After wowing the fashion world in ‘Project Runway,’ Minnesota’s Christopher Straub is expanding his empire

Christopher Straub wants one thing to be perfectly clear: he has not been discovered.

He tried and failed, tried and failed again until he thrust himself into the relentless spotlight of “Project Runway.” And even though he didn’t win the 2009 title, he wowed the Season 6 judges and won the hearts of fans.

The hugely popular reality TV show made Straub a household name. He went on to do other TV shows, design costumes for TV and movies, and design clothing lines for a national women’s store. But, as he proudly proclaims on his social media accounts, he “didn’t take to the air, he just went home to Shakopee, Minnesota, and put his work ethic in the Midwest.” (Straub didn’t find the line, he admits. He just saw it.)

This work ethic has seen him host fashion shows at the Mall of America, tour local television shows, craft leather goods, run a booth at the Minnesota State Fair, and writing and illustrating children’s books while raising two boys and a flock of chickens with her husband.

We spoke with the self-taught designer about his impoverished childhood in Edina, his most “out of the ordinary” designs, and how he went from being a nationally-known fashion designer to telling the story of Albert the confused manatee.

I was surprised to learn that you still live in Minnesota. Like other denizens of our shitty state, I figured you’d head for the coast once you tasted glory. Why did you stay?

I feel connected to Minnesota. I’ve traveled all over the country, all over the world, but I love the seasons. If I were to move elsewhere, it would seem inauthentic. Minnesota is my home.

So you grew up eating Edina’s cake, huh?

Believe it or not, we were a poor family. Friends had original artwork on the walls and we didn’t even have electricity all the time. But I grew up in an industrious community. The parents of each were leaders in their field, whether as a doctor, a lawyer or an illustrator. Owning a business and having an inheritance was normal. It helped me a lot.

So you were industrious even when you were a kid?

I didn’t go out and play sports, but making money was something I knew how to do. I started with a broken sewing machine that I had to fix first. Then I made hats and sold them door to door and wouldn’t stop until they were all sold out.

Was this sewing machine your ticket out?

It was a tool that I could use to create something out of nothing.

What was one of the first things you created?

The first item of clothing I made was pants. I didn’t want to do something simple the pillow, the backpack. I had very little fabric so one side of the pants was purple, the other was ivory.

It looks very colorful. Did you wear them?

Oh yes. I wore them to hang out with my freaky friends under the Edina water tower. It was in the early 1990s, so I fit in perfectly!

Christopher Straub writes and illustrates children’s books with matching stuffed animals.

You pride yourself on being completely self-taught. So you never had any formal education, never went to design school?

I should have one of those flags that says “No school.” I made products and sold them. I’d have a booth at Pride or Northrup King [for the artists’ markets]. I would sell everything I make. I was already doing my own work. What else was I going to learn? In the end, I did more education than education.

So how were you discovered?

Discovered? Ha! Sounds so glamorous, doesn’t it? It’s actually a lot of work. I first saw “Project Runway” when my roommate got cable. After that, I had only one goal: to participate in this show and get into the world of fashion.

I applied for season 3. To apply, you had to have a portfolio of your work, which I didn’t have. I had to do a bunch of stuff and get it photographed and fly to Chicago [for tryouts]. They said “You’re not ready.” And they were right. I was not. I didn’t understand my aesthetic.

You also applied for seasons 4 and 5, but were not selected. For season 6, you passed the physical test, the drug test, the psychological test a little and you were named as a replacement. And then what happened?

I got a call and they said “What are you doing tomorrow? Pack your bags, get off work. We’re sending a [camera] crew at your house right now.”

And the rest is history?

I went from total obscurity to television, to national magazines. There was a week where I was in four magazines. Within a week.

After five weeks of grueling, almost 24-hour filming, you were eliminated from the episode before the finale. You were also voted fan favorite. What did that mean to you?

It was a joy. I think I represented something that Central America could connect with. I didn’t have the opportunities that the other competitors had. I didn’t know about fashion trends and fabric composition. The drawings I made were for art. If I’m going to do fashion for TV, I’m not going to do stylish pants, I’m going to make a statement.

Since then, you’ve continued to design pins and accessories, leather bags, bespoke men’s and women’s clothing, and even your Shakopee home. What is the most “out of the ordinary” thing you have created?

I made a perfume for the women’s boutique Maurices. It was called Be Amazing. At the time, the scents were all baby-powers and gardenias. I chose a grapefruit top note.

Each Inside-Out Critter is handmade by designer-turned-author Christopher Straub.

Now you’re becoming known for your plush toys, from teddy bears and beagles to manatees and yetis. How did you go from the track to the children’s aisles?

The first toy I designed was a stuffed beagle named Cooper for Maurices. Maybe three years later, I made a teddy from a serape I bought in Mexico. I wanted it to look 100 years old, so I exposed the seams and put it in the dryer. He received a huge response on social media.

This spawned two companies Inside-Out Critters and Memory Bears. Do you really make all the stuffed animals you sell?

Yes, it’s me, making Critters and party bears to commemorate a loved one, right here in Shakopee.

Is that how you got into writing and illustrating children’s books?

I have this manatee that I have been drawing since I was 10 years old. I was on a flight somewhere when I had the idea for a book. I drew it and tried to get it published the traditional way, but didn’t make progress, so I started a Kickstarter campaign and raised enough money to pay my bills. [for the book].

You produced two books “Albert the Confused Manatee” and “Rocky the Confused Platypus” before you and your husband, Ronnie Cooper, adopted two children. You’ve written five more since. How has being a father changed your books?

Listen, two children will change your life! We had two toddler boys and we had nine days to prepare for having them in our home. It was an accelerated process. These children needed a home. So I basically took a year off.

My writing style has changed. I realized that I was writing books for the grandmother or the relative or the uncle. Now I write for children. The books are shorter, rhyming, easy to read.

You have plenty of irons in the fire for your leather and streetwear lines, your fashion shows, your local TV circuit, setting up booths at Twin Cities Pride and the State Fair to sell your wares and sign your books. . How do you handle all of this?

I absolutely want the books to continue. They have the most reach and the most impact. I work too hard and too much and I don’t work smart. But if it didn’t bring me joy, I wouldn’t.