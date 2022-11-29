This Christmas, JJ’s House is launching a collection of dazzling sequin Christmas party dresses and a convenient home fitting service





NEW YORK, November 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —JJ’s house, one of the world’s leading online retailers for weddings, proms, parties and other special occasions, has launched its 2022 Christmas party dress collection and convenient home fitting service for the holiday season, making it easier for customers to choose the perfect Christmas. party dress to dazzle their friends and family. JJ’s House sequin dress collection images can be viewed from here. “Christmas is the season of joy and fun, and JJ’s House understands the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for a Christmas party,” said Sarah Liu, chief designer at JJ’s House. “Everyone loves a sequin dress and adding a bit of sparkle to parties this festive season. We’re thrilled to roll out the Christmas party collection with our special at-home try-on service. It’s the solution ideal when money and time are limited at Thanksgiving and Christmas and when customers have gifts to buy for others and food to prepare for family and are too busy to shop themselves. Launch of JJ’s house a collection of sequined evening dresses which come in different styles, colors and shapes, mainly under the $100 range, therefore suitable for most budgets. The Lace midi dress with round neck and long sleeves in an elegant and form-fitting cotton blend is a festive red, ideal for a Christmas party. The unique design, with sequin checkered sleeves, lace scoop neck and low cut bodycon midi dress with gold belt buckle really flatters with her beautiful curves. The elegant, the pink Belt Sequins One Shoulder Long Sleeve Asymmetrical Bodycon Elegant Sequin DressFeaturing a single leg sleeve with a pink ostrich feather on the cuff, exudes a vintage style with a smooth feel. Additionally, JJ’s House has launched its home fitting service to help every customer easily find their perfect dress from the comfort of their own home. This new service allows customers to try on up to three dresses for a nominal fee of $10–$15 per dress. No money is deducted until a selection is made, and customers can choose to return all three items or buy the dresses they want to keep. A glimpse of the future market report in the sequin clothing market said, “The sequin clothing market is expected to continue to be successful due to the growing number of fans, including famous artists from TV shows, movies and models. Millennials are more attracted to sequin dresses because luxurious lifestyles make them embrace such dresses. The report continues, “Additionally, the growing trend of themed parties (Halloween) and seasonal celebrations (Christmas/New Years) and other big events (weddings/birthdays) is leading to an increase in the demand for glitter.” “This reflects our priority, the target audience of 25-34 year olds for JJ’s House evening dresses,” said Dylan Ma, Marketing Manager of the house of JJ. “That’s exactly why we’ve launched a line of dedicated sequin Christmas dresses to meet seasonal demand.” Dresses are available in all colors, styles and shapes, from $30. Sizing is 0-26, with customization available on select styles. About JJ’s house Founded in 2010, JJ’s House is one of the world’s leading online retailers offering unparalleled range, quality materials, affordable prices and exceptional customer service. At JJ’s House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, the company is dedicated to providing its customers with silhouettes and styles to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their important occasions. For more information, please visit: Official site: www.jjshouse.com. Instagram: @jjshouseofficial

