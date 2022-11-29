The fashion figures we lost in 2022

Katie Gallager, fashion designer, 35

Katie Gallagher, a black-clad blonde from Pennsylvania with a knack for pattern-making, was in vogue even before she graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design and moved to New York. The central dichotomy of her work was the balance between what she called the cute and the tough. Gallagher was the first to introduce sportswear into fashion and was known for adding a sexy edge to performance type designs, and had a penchant for bows. Katie, said fellow designer and friend Maayan Zilberman, didn’t care about trends, commerce or, apparently, criticism. It was very important to her that her fantasy live in a reality of her making.

Ron Gallela with Andy Warhol, 1978. Photo: Press Images/IMAGES/Getty Images

Ron Galella, paparazzi photographer, 91

I’m really the super fan, but with me it’s a business. It was Ron Galella whose paparazzi photos of the rich and famous helped define celebrity culture as we know it today. Born in New York City to Italian immigrants, Galella trained as a photographer while serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War, then earned a degree in photojournalism in California. Back home in New York, Galella took his camera out on the town, where he captured the beautiful people, including his obsession, Jaqueline Kennedy, in their unguarded moments by any means necessary.

Jordan and six (Simon Barker), 1977. Photo: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, punk icon, 66

A character of her own creation, Jordan, who calls herself, was born in Sussex and kicked out of school for her adventurous sense of style. London was her Mecca, and after a brief stint at Harrods she joined Vivienne Westwood and the extended family of Malcom McLaren, working and becoming the face of their Sex boutique. Jordan was drawn into the orbit of McClarens’ bands the Sex Pistols and Adam and the Ants as well, and along the way became a star in her own right, with guest appearances in two of Derek Jarmans’ films. She also made an appearance on the highly controversial first broadcast of Sex Pistols Anarchy in the UK on British national television, wrote Liam Hess, standing in front of the crowd in a T-shirt that said only anarchists are pretty.

Patrick Demarchelier. Photographed by Victor Demarchelier, vogue, October 2010

Patrick Demarchelier, fashion and portrait photographer, 78 years old

Self-taught photographer born in Le Havre, France, Patrick Demarchelier balances elegance and natural ease in his work. He worked closely with Grace Coddington at British and American vogue, and in 1989 he became the personal portrait painter of Diana, Princess of Wales. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including those from the French Ministry of Culture and the CFDA. Despite a rich and deep legacy, in 2018 amid the #MeToo toll, Demarchelier was among a number of photographers accused of sexual harassment. Demarchelier denied the allegations. Photographers have to make clothes look fantastic, which is why we get paid, he said in a 2012 interview, and I have positive eyes.

Susanne Schneborn. Photographed by John Cowan, vogue, July 1969

Susanne Schneborn, Vogue cover model, 79

One eight times vogue cover model and one of the faces of Charlie Perfume, smiling, short-haired Susanne Schneborn was the epitome of the liberated woman of the 1970s. Anyone who had even a passing interaction with her was touched by her kind and young spirit, said his daughter Alexandra Menna. Schneborn was born in West Berlin and moved to Paris to model before landing in New York.

Pablo Manzoni at work, 1965. Photo: Doreen Spooner/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Pablo Manzoni, make-up artist, 82 years old

The great Pablo is now here, announced vogue in the May 1964 issue, featuring the handwork of make-up artists on the cover. Born into an Italian aristocratic family, the inexperienced Manzoni got a job with Elizabeth Arden in Rome, where he quickly made a name for himself, bleaching Sophia Lorens’ eyebrows and working with other notables. He also collaborated with designers, creating fantastic makeups to enhance their work and play the fantasy element. In 1965, a year after joining Elizabeth Arden in New York, he received a Coty Award, the first in the field. Elizabeth Ardens Pablo did for makeup and makeup artist what Kenneth did for hair and barber, he elevated cosmetics from an accessory executed by who knows to a major fashion item executed by a star, wrote Priscilla Tucker, a Herald Tribune press service writer in 1965.

Andre Leon Talley in Balenciaga. Photographed by Hannah Thomson, vogue, November 2006

Andre Leon Talley, vogue Editor, 73

A fashion oracle and an all-around original man, is Hamish Bowless, an apt description of Andr Leon Talley, vogue Extraordinary Editor. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina, Talley studied French literature at Brown University, after which he came to New York and apprenticed with Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. This was followed by stays at Interview with Andy Warhols, Womens Wear Daily, and the New York Times. He started out as director of fashion news at vogue in 1983; five years later, he was named creative director, the first black man to hold that position. He was like the Black Rockette, it was him, said Whoopi Goldberg, in the 2018 biopic The Gospel According to Andrew. In fact, Talley had the energy and enthusiasm of the entire chorus line. The time spent with André was a gala moment; he did not come across as trivial, wrote Bowles. And he pushed and fought for diversity at every turn.

Thierry Mugler at the close of his fall 1995 couture collection. Photo: Cond Nast Archive

Manfred Thierry Mugler, fashion and costume designer, 73 years old

One of fashion’s great showmen, Manfred Thierry Muglers projects strength and fantasy. Her type was a cross-species femme fatale; he presented women as robots, motorcycles and even clams, but he could also see them as goddesses and angels. Beyonce, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian are recent fans of Mugler’s archival work. Born in Strasbourg, Mugler trained as an opera dancer. He moved to Paris in 1966 and seven years later founded his own house. Success builds on success. Angel, the house’s best-selling fragrance, was launched in 1992, the same year Mugler directed George Michaels’ Too Funky video. Ten years later, he left fashion and soon worked with Cirque du Soleil, bringing his magic to another area.

Gaspard Ulliel, 2014. Photo: Valerie Macon/WireImage

Gaspard Ulliel, 37, actor

world news today Gaspard Ulliel once nicknamed a child of fashion, which he was literally and figuratively. Born on the outskirts of Paris, the actor was the son of a fashion designer father and a stylist mother. Long before Ulliel played Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 film, or became the face of a Chanel perfume, he walked in Hedi Slimane’s 2003 fall show, but of course his heart belonged on the screen. Ulliel, who went from television to cinema, received two Csar Awards.

Peter Hidalgo with a model at the end of his fall 2007 collection. Photo: JP Yim/WireImage

Peter Hidalgo, fashion designer, 53 years old

Born in the Dominican Republic, Peter Hidalgo first came into contact with the fashion scenes and clubs of downtown New York through Antonio Lopez. The illustrator chose Hidalgo for a special class at an art school. Gifted with a brush himself, Hidalgo often applied makeup for his late-night vogue performances. Hidalgo worked alongside renegade designer Miguel Adrover for many years. He later struck out on his own, creating structured, feminine looks, and was co-winner of the Fashion Group Internationals Rising Star Award in 2010. More recently, he has been working, as he did at the start of his career, with private clients.

Cerruit behind the scenes in 1995. Photo: William Stevens/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Nino Cerruti, fashion designer, textile scion, 91 years old

The style is balanced, but with a touch of drama, said Nino Cerrutti in an interview with Vogue Italy released in 2021, some 71 years after the Italian dynamo inherited the textile company founded by its grandfather in 1881. Its first line, Hitman, introduced in 1957, has been hailed as groundbreaking. He was the first to deconstruct formal dress and bring genderless clothing to the masses, wrote Fabiana Giacomotti. He hates everything that clings to the body, that constrains it, that does not respect its capacity for movement and expression of thoughts. (Giorgio Armani, who spent six years alongside Cerrutis, would take these innovations as his starting point.) Indeed, Cerrutis has always focused on the physique as an extension of the fabric, his obsession, and he brought the expressiveness of its materials and silhouettes to everyday wardrobes for men and women, as well as on the big screen, crafting costumes for The Jewel of the Nile (1985) and The owner (1996) as well as a few cameos. Read the memory of Fabiana Giacomottis.

Dorothy McGowan Photographed by Bert Stern, vogue, March 1, 1962

Dorothy McGowan, vogue Cover model who played Polly Maggoo, 82

The daughter of Irish immigrants, Dorothy McGowan graced the cover of vogue 13 times between 1960 and 1962. Fair-skinned brunette with slightly wide-set eyes like Clara Bow or Betty Boop, she said of herself, I was a simple kid from Brooklyn, not a great beauty. I had a certain grace, because I had been trained to be a dancer, but I was too tall. So I responded to an ad in The New York Times that said, Trainee in wanted mode. A photographer said, I don’t know, but this girl has something. There’s something about this girl. Six months later, I was working with Irving Penn. She was so iconic that William Klein gave her the role of the charming American in Paris in Who are you Polly Maggoo?