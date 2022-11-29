Ross Dress for Less is slammed for doing this to shoppers without asking

Shopping at Ross Dress for Less, commonly referred to as Ross, is generally a pleasant experience, especially if you’re on the hunt for bargains. There are so many deals to find on everything from homewares to clothing and plenty of sellers available throughout the store to help you whether you need a different size or can’t find the item you’re looking for. search. But the off-price retailer is now facing criticism from shoppers for something specific employees did in stores. Read on to find out what Ross is under fire for doing without the clients’ permission.

Ross isn’t the only one receiving criticism: other chains have recently come under fire for a range of in-store policies and practices. In a recent TikTok video, user @__mesmerizeyou posted about his experience trying to navigate in your shopping cart in the aisle of a Dollar General store crammed with boxes of unpacked inventory. Many took to the comments to share similar experiences, with some adding that they no longer shop at Dollar General as a direct result of the crowded aisles.

Bath & Body Works is another chain that has been criticized on social media.TikToker @eldestmillenial posted a video of a dumpster full to bursting with unused shopping bags on November 4. “It’s because of Christmas. It’s because they switched to Christmas bags,” she says, walking around the dumpster to show more bags stacked in the back. “It’s the most useless thing I’ve ever seen. Can’t you keep them until after Christmas?”

Now Ross is the retailer in the hot seat and buyers have different opinions on the matter.

While getting older certainly has its downsides, there are upsides as well. Many retailers offer a seniors discount, usually on a designated day of the week. Ross is no exception, offering his weekly 55+ Tuesday Discount,”exclusively for customers 55 or older,” according to the company’s website. Customers in this age group receive 10% off their purchases on Tuesday, but one customer was surprised to see the discount on her receipt.

In a TikTok video from November 15, Jennifer, who uses the TikTok handle @gigi_dolleyes, explains that she stopped at a Ross store to pick up a few things that totaled about $50.

“[Then the cashier said]”Wait a minute, it’s going to be $44,” she explains in the video, adding that she hadn’t thought of that at first. “I mean, I’m not mad about it, because hey, it’s $7.50 that I didn’t have to pay, but he didn’t ask me,” she said. “He didn’t ask my age. 55 for you? God, I hope not.”

Other buyers said they had a similar heartbreaking experience at Ross around this sensitive topic. “They recently offered me the senior discount at Ross and I’m 52,” one comment read. “A sad day especially since the cashier was at least my age, not a young child.”ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

“They gave me the discount and I was in my 30s,” another commenter wrote, while someone else joked that overestimating your age can cause “emotional damage.”

A debate also ensued over whether the TikToker actually looked 55 years old. Many said she probably looked like she qualified for the discount, and some noted that even if she didn’t, the discount was a plus. “If I get a discount, I don’t care if the cashier [thinks] I am 100 years old. We do not care? Thanks for the discount,” wrote one commenter. “My mum was happy when this happened to her. She loved the Ross and the senior menu at ihop lol,” another said.

Others said the cashier assumption was a bit rude, but again, saving money isn’t usually a bad thing. “That was rude,” one comment read. “You look younger, but you have a discount!” »

According to Ross’s website, customers are supposed to notify the cashier when they arrive at checkout that they are eligible for the 55+ discount, but they “may be required to provide identification” for purposes of checkout. verification.

Former Ross employees chimed in on the TikTok video, saying they were pushed back by customers no matter how they approached the issue. “As a former cashier at Ross, I’ve had customers get mad at me for asking and I’ve had customers get mad at me for NOT asking. There’s a fine line “, we read in a comment. Another ex-associate added that Ross doesn’t allow cashiers to ask specific questions about age, but they can ask if shoppers are part of the “Tuesday club.”

“I would but I would ask you first if you were part of our Tuesday club,” one comment read. “We’re not even allowed to ask you if you’re a senior. So I’m trying to get around that.” Another added that employees can only ask for ID if a customer request for the discount, which means employees “literally have to assume” when it comes to age.

Even if you’re not yet eligible for the Tuesday Club, being kind at checkout might get you the discount. “As a former employee of Ross, I gave this discount to kind customers, regardless of age,” wrote one TikToker. Better lifehas contacted Ross for comment, but has yet to receive a response.