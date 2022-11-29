Fashion
33 Best Cyber Monday Apparel Deals of 2022 You Can Still Buy: Aerie, Ugg, Patagonia, LL Bean
Buyers, rejoice! The best Cyber Monday clothing deals of 2022 are still available, even though the holidays are over. And, of course, we’ve found the deals to add to your cart before they end. Mega-retailers and big-name fashion brands continue to slash prices across the board, so if you’re looking for jeans that are comfortable enough to work from home, winter coats to fill the empty space in your closet or cute workout clothes that are cute enough to get you motivated. go for a run, there’s no better time than the present to move.
From Nordstrom to Shopbop to Lululemon, we’ve curated all the still-running Cyber Week deals in fashion, shoes, accessories, and underwear. Ahead are all the best Cyber Monday clothing deals of 2022 you can ever buy.
Psst: Looking for more must-see holiday sales? Discover all best Cyber Monday deals of 2022.
Best Cyber Monday fashion and clothing deals 2022
Add to your rotation of everyday basics with Everlanes sale selections. The San Francisco-based brand is offering deep discounts on select women’s and men’s clothing, including chunky knits, jeans, leather flats and more.
As usual, Nordstroms’ sale section is packed with discounts in every category, from denim to sleepwear and everything in between. The retail giant started early, with many more markdowns going live (in stores and online) daily. We’ve got our eye on giveaway-worthy winter coats, Skims underwear, and slippers, all of which are up for grabs. Don’t forget to check out the beauty section for skincare and makeup for your gifts for your mom, gifts for your teenage sister, and yourself.
Hang on to your hat, because Amazon’s fashion deals haven’t come to play. So many gems are discounted including the Amazon coat, which after five years is still a bestseller. Other top picks include the signature Levis trucker jacket, affordable leggings and more.
Lululemon markdowns are like gold dust, but the brand is offering special pricing on its top-selling men’s sports bras, leggings, jackets and loungewear.
Get 50% off your entire Cyber Monday purchase, plus an additional 10% off. Use code CYBER at checkout.
There’s so much going on right now in Gap. But here’s what’s important: prices as low as $10; 50% discount on your entire order, and 10% additional discount. If there was ever a time to overhaul your base drawer, it’s now.
Do you know that luxury sweater or designer accessory that has interested you for a while? Now is the time to pounce, as the high-end retailer is offering up to 50% off designer goods, automatically applied at checkout on a first-come, first-served basis.
Inject some comfort into your wardrobe with the Naadams Friends and Family sale. Hundreds of pieces (think cashmere bralettes, men’s and women’s joggers, and accessories) are up to 50% off right now. It’s as good as it gets from this enduring brand.
There’s never been a better time to do it. Stock up on seasonal workout gear, including laid-back fall sweaters, fresh kicks and sports bras with Nikes Cyber Monday sale. Use code CYBER for an additional 15% off until November 29.
More of a fan of Adidas? No worries: almost all of his site now enjoys an additional 40% discount with the code CYBER. Sale ends November 30. (The brand’s beanies, sweatshirts, and shoes are prime gifts, I’m just saying that.)
Patagonia doesn’t exactly have a Cyber Monday sale, but there are web specials you can take advantage of, for example. offers on men’s and women’s clothing, as well as a host of accessories (caps, bucket hats, scarves) perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.
Get 10% off your order with code WONDER10 and free shipping over $50 when you buy bestsellers like this Wicked good moccasins and his Sherpa Fleece Jacket.
Whether you want leather leggings or a sculpting bodysuit, everything at Spanx is 20% off for Cyber Monday with select styles up to 50% off, no code required.
Another top contender for filling your workout-ready wardrobe for less, Bandier offers offerings from popular athletics brands such as WSLY, Le Ore and PE Nation. Bandier is offering 30% off purchases over $100, which means you can shop everything from sweatshirts to sneakers with no code required. Flash deals of up to 40% are also happening on the site.
OV is offering incredible discounts on its best-selling sports leisure offerings, including sports bras, running shorts and other workout essentials you didn’t know you needed at 30% off off sitewide and up to 50% off OV Extra.
True & Co. is one of Amazon’s most popular lingerie brands, and its Cyber Monday deals are good. Discounts vary throughout the mega e-tailer, but most styles are over 30% off.
Head to Alo Yoga for the leggings and sports bras you’re bound to find in the closets of your favorite celebrities. (Hello, Kendall Jenner.) The brand is offering 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday, and up to 70% off its existing sale section.
Buckle up, because Ssense’s Cyber Monday Sale is offering some of the best (and often the most understated) designer styles for up to 50% off right now. Think The north face inflators, Doc Martens, Ganni Boots, Lisa Yang sweaters, Online Ceramics graphic sweatshirts and more to add to your winter wardrobe. No code is required and discounts are automatically applied at checkout.
The bi-annual Skims sale will likely have the internet in a frenzy for discounts on its beloved shapewear and underwear. The brand rarely offers such deep discounts, so it’s no surprise that many sizes are rushing to this one ASAP if you want to buy Skims.
Save on toddler clothes, baby gear, gifts and women’s clothing during Maisonette’s Cyber Week event. Save 10% off $95, 15% off $300 and 20% off $500.
Farm Rio said to forget Cyber Monday, it’s Super Monday here. Fans of the brand’s carefree prints can get up to 70% off final sale items.
Although Revolve doesn’t have a lot of sales throughout the year, the e-tailer makes sure to pull out all the stops for Cyber Monday. Shoppers can save an additional 20% on final sale items with code CYBER20.
Bloomingdale’s is holding a tiered sale through November 29. Get 15% off purchases $100-$199, 20% off $200-$399, and 25% off $400.
Tory Burch fans can enjoy 60% off current sale styles, plus an additional 10% off through November 29.
ASOS is running a huge sale with up to 80% off almost everything. Customers can also enjoy an additional 20% off purchases of $30. Use code YOURS20 at checkout.
FWRD rarely has sales, making its Cyber Monday sale a staple. Save up to 65% on designer brands such as Versace, Ganni and Jacquemus.
The North Face has a variety of different offers for Cyber Monday. Right now, shoppers can take up to 40% off select styles, while XPLR members get 25% off full-priced items.
Load up your Staud cart, as the brand is offering 25% off sitewide for its holiday sale. Use code CYBER25 at checkout.
Refresh your jeans collection with new Levi’s. Shoppers can get 40% off sitewide, plus free shipping and returns. Sale ends November 29.
Zappos offers a variety of different Cyber Monday discounts. Save on boots, outerwear, sneakers and more.
Banana Republic is offering buyers a significant discount. Save 40% off your entire purchase for Cyber Monday through November 29.
Step up your shoe game with Steve Madden’s Cyber Monday deal. Save 35% sitewide with code CYBER.
Yes, the famous Feathers bra is on sale for Cyber Monday, along with other Natori favorites. Prices vary depending on where you shop, but FTR is $41 at Nordstrom right now!
