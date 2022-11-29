How To Stop Fast Fashion: Sometimes We Don’t Need Retail Therapy, We Need Real Therapy | Fashion

FThe latest fashion brands have been peddling the promise of a shiny new happiness-inducing outfit for over two decades, which is just long enough for most of us to recognize that happiness isn’t really what it’s all about. fast fashion offers. But given how cheap and easy it is to buy, and a cocktail dress or a pair of shoes can follow us around the internet, breaking away from fast fashion can be difficult for even the most conscious consumer.

According to psychologist Chris Cheers, sometimes the first step to changing your behavior is noticing the beliefs behind it. He says that, psychologically, fashion can be based on comparisons or meeting expectations, your brain can understand clothing as a space where it must avoid the threat of not dressing the way you want. In other words: to integrate.

So maybe you think if I don’t buy this, I can’t go to that party. Or, if I don’t buy this, people won’t think I’m sexy or people won’t want to date me, he says. The key to addressing and changing this behavior is noticing the thought and understanding that you don’t necessarily have to believe it.

Cheers says a useful exercise is to follow the reflection. If your brain suggests that you will be more popular or more desirable in the new purchase, think about what is happening in reality. Is a new top really going to give you the meaningful life you want? Sometimes we don’t need retail therapy, we need real therapy, he says.

In the meantime, there are strategies you can put in place to change your buying habits. Here, people who have successfully quit buying fast fashion explain how they got there and stuck with it.

The rule of three

In 2019, Lauren Bravo, author of How To Break Up With Fast Fashion, challenged herself to go the whole year without buying anything new-new. On the last day of 2018, she panickedly bought five dresses from a fast fashion retailer (and returned four). Realizing that none of those dresses really satisfied my craving was a big deal, she says. It helped to revise his shopping habits.

Lauren Bravo, author of How to Break With Fast Fashion. Photograph: Phil Fisk/The Observer

Now she never buys anything new without thinking about it for a few weeks or months. This gives her time to research brand ethics as she only buys from brands that pay their workers a living wage.

Waiting also means she can think about how the item will fit into her existing wardrobe. To do this, she uses a rule from her mother: before you buy anything, name at least three items from your wardrobe that you would wear it with, and three (real) places or occasions you will wear it.

She also believes in the joy of saving for something. Do you remember how you felt as a kid, really, really wanting something and saving your pocket money for months and months to finally buy it?

Taking the time to invest in something really great, with a story you love behind it, is so much better than a hundred impulse purchases.

The non-subscriber

Writer and podcaster Maggie Zhou says she avoids fast fashion by adhering to several principles. One is the 30 wears rule, where I ideally want to wear an item of clothing at least 30 times.

Maggie Zhou has unsubscribed from all sales emails and does not follow fast fashion brands on Instagram. Photography: Maggie Zhou

She also made a conscious effort to put fast fashion brands out of sight and out of mind by changing her digital business: unfollow fast fashion brands and influencers on social media and unsubscribe from diffusion.

But the ultimate change was the realization that style actually comes from wearing and redesigning clothes in multiple ways. She points out that anyone can make something beautiful once, but being able to reimagine it for different aesthetics and occasions is where the skill comes in.

The no-purchase browser

I know myself and I know I’m not going to stop shopping, says Wendy Syfret, author of The Sunny Nihilist. I want to be that person, but unfortunately it’s too deeply rooted in my life. It’s emotional, it’s normal. I can diminish these impulses but I cannot get rid of them.

Sign up for fashion statement Style with substance: smart fashion writing and inspiring shopping arcades – expect both expertise and irreverence Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Wendy Syfret says browsing and shopping is something that’s hard-wired for her, but she mitigates the urge by filling up Pinterest boards, rather than shopping carts. Photography: Wendy Syfret

One of the ways she replicates the fun of shopping online is by putting that curatorial energy into non-commercial platforms like Pinterest and Instagram. I create boards and saved folders of looks I like or brands I’m interested in, she says.

My interest usually declines quite quickly. But I left with an abandoned Pinterest board, not a bunch of stuff in the mail that I bought at 2am and don’t want anymore. When she sees something she likes, rather than buying it, she emails the link to herself so she can review it later on her desktop.

Ultimately, she’s trying to ask herself bigger questions when it comes to style, so it’s not about maintaining a fresh, new aesthetic as an aspiration. Instead, she tries to focus on the person she wants to be and the vibe she wants to project. The reality is that if you’re really trying to project an authentic version of yourself, it probably won’t be with something you just bought.

The educated pointer

It’s not so much that I have a strategy to avoid fast fashion, says Nico Idour, it’s just that I no longer engage. The owner of Jawbreaker the Baker used to buy a lot of fast fashion, but has completely reformed his shopping habits since meeting her husband, designer Jason Hewitt.

Nico Idour (left) with his partner Jason Hewitt, a designer who persuaded him to stop buying fast fashion. Photography: Nico Idour

Hewitt changed Idours’ shopping habits by explaining the realities of fast fashion and the huge environmental costs of mass production and international shipping.

Minimizing my environmental impact has always been extremely important to me and therefore for me to immediately disengage from fast fashion once I realized that damage was not at all a difficult choice to make, says Idour.

Instead, he buys exclusively second-hand. He also has a rule that he must try something before he buys it, which prevents him from making impulse purchases online. It also helps that he likes to wear clothes he likes and feels good in over and over again.