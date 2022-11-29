Fashion
Zara Tindall shows off her toned legs in a green dress at the I’m A Celeb wrap party
Zara Tindall shows off her toned legs in a green dress as she joins hubby Mike at the I’m A Celeb wrap party
She was there to greet him on the Jungle Bridge after he finished fourth in the series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
And Zara Tindall continued to support her former rugby pro beau Mike as they headed to dinner at luxury seafood restaurant La Luna Marina Mirage with her fellow campers after the final on Sunday night.
Their outing came after Mike joked about when Zara’s mother, Princess Anne, saw that her ‘munching on my nuts’ boxers would be ‘etched’ into her mind forever.
It’s party time! Zara Tindall continued to support her former rugby pro beau Mike as they headed for dinner at luxury seafood restaurant La Luna Marina Mirage after the final on Sunday night
King Charles’ niece, 41, looked amazing at the party, showing off her toned legs in a vibrant green dress, which was cinched around her waist with a belt.
Zara showed off a glowing tan after her stay Down Under and opted for a radiant makeup palette with shiny, sleek hair.
She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a small metallic purse with a chain strap.
Ha! Their outing came after Mike joked about when Zara’s mother Princess Anne saw her ‘munching on my nuts’ boxers would be ‘etched’ into her mind forever
Meanwhile, after emerging from the jungle, Mike appeared to be in vacation mode as he wore a Hawaiian shirt and white linen pants with sneakers.
He arrived at the party alongside Shelly Unit, the fiancée of winner Jill Scott.
Jill was crowned Queen of the Jungle after reaching the final alongside Owen Warner, 23, and Matt Hancock, 44.
wow! King Charles’ niece, 41, looked amazing at the party, showing off her toned legs in a vibrant green dress, which was cinched around her waist with a belt
Ahead of the celebration, Mike appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside runner-up Owen, to chat with hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.
The ex-England rugby star admitted he “wasn’t sure” who in the Royal Family watched him on the show.
He joked that he will be able to tell who watched after he got his Christmas presents from the family this year.
He said, “I’m not [sure]- but I’m sure I’ll find out at some point. Christmas is around the corner. Let’s see if any interesting gifts come under the tree.
“There’s a certain sense of humor in the family, so I’ll be waiting for interesting gifts to see how many people were watching. I don’t think she [Princess Anne] was watching, but I think Zara could have told him [about his discussion when he revealed he split his pants in front of his mother in law and was wearing ‘nibble my nuts’ underwear].’
He added: “I’m pretty sure it’s probably burned into his memory for all the wrong reasons, so I’ll hide from that one.”
Celebrations! Jill was crowned Queen of the Jungle after reaching the final alongside Owen Warner, 23, and Matt Hancock, 44
