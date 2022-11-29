Ivana Knoll rocks sexy World Cup outfit despite Qatar dress code





Ivana Knll, who has been dubbed the “hottest fan” of the World Cup by various media outlets, continues to wear her signature sultry outfits while competing in Qatar despite the country’s strict dress code. On Sunday, the model, 30, wore a strapless dress to watch Croatia beat Canada, 4-1, at Khalifa International Stadium. The fan took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing the red and white checkered ensemble near the pitch. Visitors to Qatar are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding revealing clothing too much in public, according to the country’s tourism authoritywhich recommends that both men and women cover their knees and shoulders. Knll also posted a video which showed her posing in the stands for the cameras at the FIFA World Cup, writing“Am I dreaming?” Model and influencer Ivana Knll day wore a strapless dress to watch the Croatia-Canada match at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022. Instagram/Ivana Knll Croatian fan Ivana Knll, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada on November 27, 2022. Instagram/Ivana Knoll Knll turned heads in a similar look at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, where she wore a plunging dress to support Croatia in their eventual 0-0 draw with Morocco. Ahead of the Group F match, the “Knll Doll” swimwear founder posted photos of herself inside and outside the venue. That day, Knll described the Qatar-hosted event as a “disaster” in a post on his Instagram Story amid much controversy surrounding the 2022 World Cup. Croatian fan Ivana Knll, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada on November 27, 2022. PA Images via Getty Images Ivana Knll during the World Cup match between Croatia and Canada on November 27, 2022. PA Images via Getty Images It’s a disaster, she said, according to The Sun. I’m sorry for everyone who can’t go to the World Cup because of the worst organization in history. My entourage didn’t get a Hayya card even after 20 days, even though they have all the tickets for the final, she continued, reference the custom document which those attending any of the World Cup matches are required to have. It’s clear why so many people didn’t even want to participate in this circus! Follow all the action from the 2022 World Cup with more from the New York Post Knll’s comments came amid a number of issues surrounding the World Cup host nation, including alcohol bans, housing controversies, Qatar’s treatment of workers and its human rights record. Knll who is based in Miami and is represented by a Los Angeles modeling agency obtained a visa in October, which allows him to work in the United States for the next three years.

