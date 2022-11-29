Fashion
Queen Maxima wears a houndstooth dress for the Prince Bernhard award Cultuurfonds
Queen Maxima looked typically elegant as she stepped out in a houndstooth pencil midi dress for the 2022 Prince Bernhard Cultuurfonds award presentation in Amsterdam.
The 51-year-old Dutch royal teamed her sophisticated dress with a trendy calf-length black cape and a pair of simple patent leather pumps and a clutch.
Donning sparkly tights and a pair of black leather gloves, the mother-of-three brought her outfit along with a large diamond and sapphire brooch, which she wore below her right collarbone.
The King’s wife Willem-Alexander chose trendy makeup for the event, with a glowing bronze complexion, dark eyeliner and a muted red lip.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (pictured) looked typically elegant in a houndstooth pencil midi dress as she attended an awards ceremony in Amsterdam
Queen Maxima wore her loose blonde locks in an elegantly messy side parting, as she stepped out to the Museum Straat to present the award.
The annual Prince Bernhard Cultuurfonds Prize was awarded this year to the Anne Frank House.
The organization will receive 100,000 euros because, for decades, it has “brought the story and ideas of Anne Frank to the attention of the world in a creative and inspiring way”, said the director of the fund, Cathelijne Brothers.
The Cultuurfonds Prize has been awarded since 2010. Each year, it is awarded to a winner focusing on a different style of work.
The Dutch queen, 51, paired her statement dress with a black cape, patent clutch and leather gloves
Maxima was beaming as she met this year’s participants. The award is given to a person or institution with excellent experience in the field of culture or nature in the Netherlands
This year’s award ceremony took place at the Straat Museum and was handed over to the Anne Frank House. Queen Maxima beamed as she presented the award
Queen Maxima awards the Prince Bernhard Cultuurfonds Prize 2022 to the Anne Frank House. She is pictured here with this year’s entrants outside the Straat Museum in Amsterdam
Last year it was awarded to IVN Nature Education and in 2020 to ISH Dance Collective.
Queen Maxima was beaming as she presented the award at the Anne Frank House and appeared to be in high spirits outside the Museum Straat as she met the participants.
Always on point, the fashionable Dutch royal donned a navy denim-inspired ensemble last week while visiting MUD Jeans in Laren, the Netherlands.
Donning sparkly tights and a pair of black leather gloves, the mother-of-three brought on her outfit with a large diamond and sapphire brooch, which she wore below her right collarbone
For the occasion, she teamed flared cornflower blue trousers with an elegant indigo jacket.
The buttoned number featured a statement belt, which accentuated the king’s figure, cinched at the waist.
Maxima smiled as she toured the brand – which is the winner of the plaque for sustainable entrepreneurship, one of the King Willem I Awards.
The mother-of-three added a glamorous touch by accessorizing heavy embellished earrings and tossing her honey blonde tresses into an easy bun.
The King’s wife Willem-Alexander chose trendy makeup for the event, with a glowing bronze complexion, dark eyeliner and a muted red lip
Maxima looked typically elegant and stylish as she arrived at the awards ceremony in Amsterdam
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
