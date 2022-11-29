Associate Designer: Mens Woven’s work with Buck Mason





A spot has just opened up for an associate design position here at Buck Mason and we were looking for a weaving expert to develop men’s jackets and bottoms. The ideal candidate can build technical packs while they sleep and spot the weight and grain of a twill from 30 feet away. In a perfect world, your passion for American heritage and workwear style is matched only by your understanding of contemporary market and color trends, and exemplary communication skills. Do you know a weave? Write U.S. Responsibilities Work directly under the Associate Design Director to conduct creative research and design concepts for woven jackets and woven bottoms seasonally. The role will include fabric, fit, design, color and washing process development.

Execute all sketches, details and technical packages for seasonal designs with the partnership of the product development department.

Attend fittings and review all incoming prototypes with management and development partners.

Travel seasonally to work with suppliers and supply chain partners.

Present seasonal products to management, planning and retail teams.

Organize and provide all relevant design and concept information to relevant team members.

The role reports directly to the Associate Design Director The ideal candidate Creative passion for designing menswear

Thorough knowledge of American vintage, military and workwear style

In-depth knowledge of the Adobe suite

Good knowledge of Excel for technical packages

Strong knowledge of garment construction and washing process

Strong knowledge of market and color trends

Very motivated and hardworking

Clear and creative communicator

Attention to detail What can we offer? Competitive compensation

Health, dental and vision insurance

Benefits for fitness and well-being

401k retirement savings plan with company matching

Quarterly clothing allowance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/229594/associate-designer-mens-woven-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos