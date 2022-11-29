Italian master photographer Barbieri’s fashion works exhibited in Milan





MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) – From the exotic and colorful sets of Vogue Italia to model Eva Herzigova eating spaghetti, a new Milan exhibition examines the never-before-seen work of acclaimed Italian fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri. “Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional” opens on Tuesday, showcasing artwork that Barbieri, 87, has produced over the course of his career for designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Vivienne Westwood as well as famous names such as actress Monica Bellucci and designer Donatella Versace. Unpublished works are also exhibited. Barbieri rose to the forefront of international fashion photography in the 1960s. His signature black-and-white shots and theatrical sets drew on film noir. Black-and-white photography “gives the possibility to imagine all the colors one wants” and to focus on the essence of the image, Barbieri told Reuters in an email response to questions. “I’ve always expressed myself more in black and white photography,” he said. “However, I also learned to love color,” he added, describing many of the works on display. [1/11]A photo which depicts Czech-Italian model Eva Herzigova is seen at the exhibition ‘Unconventional, a selection of never-before-seen color photographs by Italian fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri, is seen in Milan, Italy, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo On Monday, former models and designers flocked to Milan’s 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery for a preview. Among the works is a William Shakespeare-inspired photo from a private collection depicting burlesque performer Janet Fischietto as Katherine, the protagonist of Shakespeare’s comedy ‘The Taming of the Shrew’. Stacked against a bright green tropical backdrop atop a donkey and in her stage costume, her tattoos in full view, the photo showed a powerful, radiant woman with a mischievously sultry aura, Fischietto told Reuters while speaking right next to the hanging artwork. “I love his photography” and “with the color it all explodes into a triumph of beauty,” she says. “We wanted to show a new side to Gian Paolo,” said gallery co-founder and co-director Eugenio Calini, recounting the painstaking research into Barbieri’s archive, which stores “more than a million negatives.” The exhibition lasts until March and a documentary on Barbieri is released in Italian cinemas on Tuesday. “(Today) we see Gian Paolo in color” and “it’s nice to have such an artist who still expresses his point of view today in Italy”, added the president of the Italian Fashion Chamber , Carlo Capasa. Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by David Gregory Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/italian-photo-master-barbieris-fashion-works-exhibit-milan-2022-11-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos