Katherine Heigl goes colorful on ‘The View’ in orange dress and boots – Footwear News





Katherine Heigl proved a girl’s best friend is a pair of sleek heels when she arrived at ABC Studios in New York for her appearance on ‘The View.’ The actress is currently promoting Season 2 of Netflix’s “Firefly Lane,” which premieres on December 2. The Emmy-winning actress arrived for the show’s taping this morning in a tonal orange knit dress by Halston, featuring a high neck and off-the-shoulder side cutouts. However, she faced a slight styling challenge getting out of her car, where a purple bra strap slipped down her arm. Heigl was quick to adapt and remedy the situation. Her ensemble was completed with a set of soft cream leather stiletto boots, as well as her own red Hermés Birkin handbag with gold hardware. Related

Katherine Heigl arrives to film “The View” in New York on November 28, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com Leaving the talk show studios later that afternoon, Heigl changed his outfit to a dark red suit. Her ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with long sleeves, pointed lapels and lacquered buttons over a black lace blouse. The set was complete with a pair of matching pleated pants with split hems – a popular trouser accent this season. Heigl’s finishing ensemble consisted of curved silver and diamond earrings, as well as her original Birkin. Adding an extra festive touch to her outfit – and proving that a good coffee is the ultimate accessory – was a Starbucks latte in the brand’s new green holiday mug.

Katherine Heigl leaves “The View” studios in New York on November 28, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com When it comes to footwear, Heigl opted for a smooth barely there finish with pointed pumps. The ‘Ugly Truth’ star’s heels featured clear PVC uppers with triangle toes – revealing a bright red pedicure – on thin black soles. Thin black stilettos totaling at least 4 inches tall, along with a row of crystals atop each toe, finished Heigl’s outfit with a touch of glam. The ensemble added a slightly edgy base to her ensemble, while using neutral hues to allow her outfit to take center stage.

Focus on the Heigl pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Heigl’s “View” appearance included an outfit change to a black dress and sparkly red slouch heeled boots. She also shared special moments with her mother and daughter Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun Kelley in the audience, discussing her thoughts on working as a parent when she adopted Kelley – as well as the new season “Firefly Lane.” and its new line of dog food. You can see his full interview now on Youtube. For shoes, Heigl usually goes very high. The actress typically wears neutral, metallic or jewel-toned pumps and heeled sandals on the red carpet, from top designers including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. Off duty, she can also be seen in similarly colored flats by Valentino, Chloe and Tory Burch, as well as sneakers from Nike, Converse and Adidas. PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved over time in the gallery.

