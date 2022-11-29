I tried on my size 2 prom dress from 10 years ago – it looked really small but I managed to fit in





LOOKING through your closet, you might wonder if the old clothes you used to keep still fit. A woman found the ball gown she wore 10 years ago and realized she could still fit into the size two garment. 5 YouTuber Blair decides to try on the prom dress she wore 10 years ago Credit: YOUTUBE/blair nuts 5 Blair thinks the dress looks like a cupcake Credit: YOUTUBE/blair nuts For YouTuber Blair, a sparkly blue mini dress was the most beloved item in her closet. Blair, otherwise known by her Account ID @Blairwalnutstried on her sophomore prom dress in a recent video and was pleasantly surprised by the result. “I found my prom dress from 10 years ago,” she proclaims, holding up a see-through garment bag. She shows viewers a photo of herself in the dress on prom day. Blair is turned to the side and you can see the ruffled blue tulle on the skirt. “I thought it would be kind of fun if we liked to try it out,” she admits. The bright blue mini dress is a Sherri Hill pattern. Blair jokes: “So you know the boujee queen, the posh queen, what can I say?” She characterizes the dress as a cupcake as it has a tight top and a frilly bottom. The skirt part is layered tulle, while the top is covered with beaded diamonds. “Miss Girl was a size 2 so we’ll see if it fits her,” Blair said. The designer puts on the ballerina-style dress and gets stuck on the zipper. She accidentally removes a piece of tulle before fixing the back. 5 Blair wore this dress as a sophomore in high school Credit: YOUTUBE/blair nuts 5 Now she struggles to zip the dress up and pulls out a piece of tulle Credit: YOUTUBE/blair nuts “I put it on. I feel like Cinderella! Oh my god, look at me. What an outfit,” Blair shouts, twirling from side to side. The dress hugs her upper body and supports her chest. “What a killer. I feel like a cupcake. Whose idea was that? Why did I choose that?” She questions. One viewer laughed and wrote, “Every it girl in my high school had a form of this dress at prom.” “Love it,” one woman commented, while another joked, “It gives peacock vibes.” 5 But the dress still suits her Credit: YOUTUBE/blair nuts

