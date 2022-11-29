5 Twin Cities Men’s Shops You Should Know





The Twin Cities area is seeing an increase in men’s specialty shops, with both newcomers to the scene and established retailers trying something new. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest options to help you find the perfect gift for that stylish person in your life. Billy Reid 3923 Market Street, Edina, billyreid.com Alabama-based designer Billy Reid has a branch at Edina’s Nolan Mains, offering designer clothes for men inspired by Southern influences. Reid recently collaborated with instrument maker Gibson on a line inspired by the Hummingbird acoustic guitar. “I’m a huge Gibson Hummingbird fan and the iconic pickguard photo has been on our inspiration board for many years,” says Reid. “Collaborations like this are some of the coolest things we’ve ever had to do.” The Gibson men’s collection (there is also a women’s collection) includes a number of tops and outerwear, from T-shirts to button-up shirts, using the dark, warm hues of the Hummingbird guitar and a twin pattern” Kissing Hummingbirds” everywhere. The collection is perfect for music aficionados or men looking to add a bit of southern flair to their wardrobe. Price scale: Most items $70-$300 Hammer made Galleria in Edina, Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka and Mall of America; hammermade.com Focusing primarily on men’s shirts, Hammer Made prides itself on sourcing fabrics directly from European fabric mills to make their quality affordable to more people. Shirts look more tailored than most off-the-shelf menswear and lean towards evergreen staples rather than trends. Of particular note are the unique designs of the limited edition shirts which bear a number on the lapel to signify membership in an exclusive and fashionable “club”. In addition to long-sleeved button-up shirts, Hammer Made sells the perfect colorful patterned t-shirts, polo shirts, accessories, bottoms and socks. Price scale: $30 to $100 King Brothers Clothiers 712 15th ave. NE., Mpls., kingbrosclothiers.com After moving to the Northeast last year, the King Brothers still corner the market for suits and tuxedos for men of all sizes, including Minnesota Viking Garrett Bradbury and actor and strongman Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson ( aka Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in “Game of Thrones”). Twin owners Danny and Kenny King emphasize that they provide a truly bespoke experience. Each garment is made from a unique pattern based on the customer’s specific measurements and needs instead of adjusting a standardized pattern to those measurements. Price scale: Varies by customer Jaxon Gray 3177 Galleria, Edina; 226 Washington Ave. N., deputies. ; jaxongrey.com This modern men’s boutique has relocated and upgraded its two locations, one in Edina and the other in the North Loop. Offering a wide range of fashionable men’s brands, both locations feature increased floor space, larger fitting rooms and chic décor that make the store more welcoming and comfortable for shoppers. The boutique also plans to expand its online store to include exclusive items not sold in physical stores, a wishlist feature, and galleries of hot items curated by staff. Price scale: $35-$450 Enchant and Garon 317 Main St. S., Stillwater, 1064 Grand Av., St. Paul; boutiqueenchante.com Expanding her brand from Stillwater’s Main Street, Enchant owner Sarah Quickel has added a new women’s boutique on Grand Avenue as well as a neighboring men’s store, Garon. Bringing a combination of familiar staples from the Midwest and fun pieces from the ribs, Garon aims to make fashion accessible and fun for men. And if it lives up to the bored boyfriend or husband stereotype, there’s a lounge area with a TV while you finish shopping. Price scale: $30 to $250

