The challenge of sustainable fashion

The necessities of food, shelter, and clothing have all become a mix of what is needed and what is desired as basics turn into luxuries. What we wear, the places we inhabit, and even the food we eat are often designed to be aesthetically pleasing. We live in a world of widespread scarcity and poverty, but poverty is not experienced by most people in most places. According to United States Census Bureau: The official poverty rate in 2021 was 11.6%, with 37.9 million people living in poverty. Neither the rate nor the number of people living in poverty was significantly different from 2020.

Globally, the World Bank sets the bar much lower than the United States and measures extreme poverty. They estimate that around 860 million people live in extreme poverty. A Brookings study finds about 250 million wealthy households worldwide and an additional 3.6 billion people in the middle class.

The environmental impact of wealthy and middle class people includes the massive impact of culturally linked but increasingly destructive fashion practices. The evolution towards sustainable fashion must answer several key questions: what are we wearing? Why? How are the clothes made? How much is left in our drawers and cupboards? What happens to clothes when we throw them away? Even as we address these questions, many experts are deeply skeptical about the possibility of sustainable fashion. In a harvard business review piece called The Myth of Sustainable Fashion, former CEO of Timberland Kenneth P. Pucker observes that:

Few industries tout their sustainability credentials more forcefully than the fashion industry. New business models including recycling, resale, rental, reuse and repair are being marketed as environmental lifesavers. The sad truth, however, is that all of this experimentation and supposed innovation in the fashion industry over the past 25 years has failed to mitigate its global impact. Take the production of shirts and shoes, which has more than doubled over the past quarter century. three-quarters end up burned or buried in landfillsThanks to trade liberalization, globalization and ongoing cost pressures, very few brands own their upstream factory assets and most companies outsource end production. Like all industries, fashion is embedded in a larger system. It is a system based on growth. Combine the imperative for growth with accelerating product declines, long lead times and global supply chains, and the result is inevitable oversupply. thousands of styles released every month five years ago,McKinsey reportedthat shorter production times enabled by technology and revised business systems have allowed brands to introduce new ranges more frequently. Zara offers 24 new clothing collections every year; H&M offers 12 to 16 and refreshes them every week. This acceleration and proliferation of novelty has been a constant draw to bring consumers back to sites and stores.

This business model is enabled by technology and the lack of effective regulation of global supply chains. But it is being made profitable by a culture of demand for changing fashion and novelty. The demand for new looks is accelerated by social media and visual apps like TikTok and Instagram. Clothing is not worn for practical purposes, such as warmth and public modesty, but as a form of self-expression. This element of expression is not going away. Puckers’ point is that the private sector alone will not be able to increase the use of sustainable materials and the development of sustainable business models. Taking up the old economist solution, he proposes pricing negative externalities. According Wrinkle: After a quarter century of experimenting with the voluntary, market-based, win-win approach to fashion sustainability, it’s time for a change.

If he thinks voluntary change isn’t working, wait until he tries forced change. Externality pricing is an elegant economic theory that works well until it clashes with political reality. In most cases, it is not politically possible to price externalities. People don’t like to pay taxes for the things they want, and price externalities have impacts on equity because the poor pay the same prices as the rich. The best way to use money to change behavior is not to charge more for destructive behavior but to subsidize constructive behavior. The culture of novelty will be difficult to reverse. It is reinforced by business imperatives in design, finance, and social media.

But it is also the case that there is a growing understanding of the nature of the problem, and young people, who are the main market for fast fashion, are beginning to understand the environmental damage caused by fast fashion. Dieter Holgerin a recent the wall street journal piece, wrote that:

Fashion companies plan to buy more recycled fibers as part of a broader trend for companies to use their purchasing power to favor innovative low-carbon suppliers. Fashion brand owners H&M, Zara, Gucci and Stella McCartney were among the companies that said on Monday they would collectively buy 550,000 metric tons of alternative fibers to make textiles and packaging, such as those made from agricultural residues or recycled materials. The planned purchase represents only a small portion of their total production and no time frame has been set, largely because materials are currently scarce. waste it produces. In the United States, textile waste going to landfill has been increasing since 1960 and reached 11.3 million tons in 2018, according to the latest figures from the US Environmental Protection Agency. The fashion sector is also preparing for European Union regulationswhose executive branch released a plan in March that clothing should be sustainable and recyclable, largely made from recycled fibers by 2030.

None of this contradicts the arguments made by Kenneth Pucker since these efforts are largely small-scale and symbolic. Another issue not addressed in any of these articles is the oppressive labor practices common in this industry. In a recent opinion piece in the New York Times, Rachel Greenleya graduate student studying and working in the fast fashion industry, reported that:

Of the 75 million garment workers worldwide, it is estimated that less than 2 percent earn a living wage, according to 2017 data compiled by an advocacy group. When we buy fast fashion from the comfort of our couches, we’re supporting a system in which low-wage workers (most of them are people of color) make the clothes at one end of the world, and other low-wage workers (many of them also people of color) process returns, invisible in the concrete suburbs of American cities.

My guess is that with continued economic development and over time, many of those manufacturing jobs will be lost to automation. Nevertheless, today’s fashion industry must be called oppressive and polluting. It should also be considered culturally significant. Its ties to our culture are based on its deep connection to contemporary art, cultural taste and design. People who design clothes create beauty and express their own aesthetics, and enable their clients to do the same. Although I personally don’t participate in this world, I admire some people who do. The business model of contemporary fashion is less than admirable as it creates pressure for constant growth. The challenge of sustainable fashion is how to make this growth less destructive and less oppressive.

Here in New York in the mid-twentieth century, before the fashion industry became massive and large-scale, 500,000 workers made almost all of the clothing in the Americas. Clothing was still a necessity rather than the luxury item that it is for many today. Today, we only make samples in New York, but about 100,000 people design, market and manage the fashion business in New York. It is part of the culture, arts, information, finance, education, health, welfare and media economy that maintains the financial integrity of the City of New York. The transition to sustainable materials, renewable energy and business models that promote ecological well-being and fair labor practices will not be easy or simple. But frankly, the fashion industry is no different from others who are currently engaged in the generational transition we are embarking on in the developed world: to move towards an environmentally sustainable global economy. Like earlier transitions from agriculture and commerce to manufacturing and from mass manufacturing to automated manufacturing and today’s service economy, the transition to sustainability is not always apparent in its beginnings. The transition to sustainability is underway, but no one should underestimate the complexity and difficulty of the challenges ahead.