You may be wearing the wrong men’s shirt for your face shape





There are no less than a dozen things a man should consider when shopping. You’ve been constantly confronted with most of them, so you probably don’t think about them. Your height, weight, shoulder width, arm length, waist measurement, and inseam all change how clothes fit on you. But what if we told you there’s one thing you’ve probably never thought of that will immediately change the way everyone sees you? There are countless types of dress shirts, and which one you buy depends on a few factors, like your neck size, sleeve length, pattern, and color. However, you also need to consider your face shape. The shirt you choose will either complement your face and instantly make you more attractive or exaggerate your face and be incredibly unflattering. Keep reading for our overview of the different collared shirts for men and how to find the one that flatters your face the most. Types of shirt collars There are plenty of dressy shirt collars to cover, but for now, we’ll pick out the four most common ones you’ll come across when shopping. Point collar. This is the most common pass on this side of the Atlantic. In fact, in England it is sometimes referred to as an American collar. There is a closer distance between the two collar points and a smaller opening for the tie knot to rest. For this reason, the points of the collar come down lower on the upper chest. Spread collar. There are a few variations to this necklace; the spread can be small, wide, high, short, etc. The thing to remember is that it has a wider distance between the two collar points and a large opening for the tie knot, which makes it more suitable for larger knots. Buttoned collar. The most casual of the four, this collar has a button at the tip to secure the tips to the shirt. This shirt collar is best worn without a tie and with more casual sport coat outfits. Cutaway collar. Technically, this collar is a form of spread collar, but more extreme. In some cases, the stitches are so far apart that they create a straight line between them above the tie knot. If the pointed collar is the American collar, this one is its counterpart, because it carries a distinctly European touch. Long and narrow face If you have a long, narrow face, the wide neck is for you. If you wear a point collar, it will only elongate your face and make it look even longer and leaner. Avoid this effect by wearing a spread collar and using it to widen your face, giving you some balance. The button-down collar and the cutaway are also suitable for you because they generally do not have long ends. Round face For all of you gentlemen with round faces, your problem is the exact opposite. You have a fuller face with a rounded jawline, which means you seem to have enough width already. Naturally, if you have the opposite problem of long, narrow guys, you have the opposite solution. Opt for the point collar to add length to your face and counteract the roundness of the face. diamond shape If you have a diamond-shaped face, which means you have high, pronounced cheekbones and a pointed chin, avoid men’s dress shirts with pointed collars or button-down collars. These will lengthen and shrink the appearance of your jawline. Cut and spread collars will give width to your jawline and add balance to your face. oval face If you have an oval face, congratulations: there is no necklace that looks bad on you. If your face already has natural balance, you don’t have to worry about the necklace you’re wearing adding or creating imbalance. That said, the spread collar works best with large, wide knots like the full windsor, and the pointed collar will work best with smaller, narrower knots, like the half windsor. Two of these shirt collars can fit any face type in no time. The cut-out collar creates a straight line under the chin that hugs the shoulders and doesn’t add or take away your face shape. The button down collar, if worn open, creates a V in the negative space under the shirt. However, if worn open, it should be worn in the same manner as the point collar. Editors’ Recommendations





















