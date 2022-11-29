From his size and attire to his progressive politics, expect Fetterman to stand out in Washington

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) When John Fetterman visits Washington in January as one of the newest members of the Senate, the hell brings irreverent Pennsylvania style that extends from his own super-casual dress code to the hanging marijuana flags outside his current office at the state capitol.

Pennsylvania’s lone lieutenant governor, who just flipped the Senate seat open to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared the god of American taste, as GQ magazine did.

The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower 3 inches over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas. And he might be the most tattooed senator (if not the only tattooed senator).

He can break some things: He can be aggressively progressive, campaigning hard to commit to ridding the Senate of the filibuster rule. He could also become the Senate’s biggest media attraction: he’s outspoken and, especially on social media, a mischievous wit.

He has a fan in Vermont, Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Fetterman endorsed for president in 2016 when Sanders was the insurgent Democrat challenging establishment primary favorite Hillary Clinton.

Sanders called Fettermans’ race to the marquee of nations a victory for a progressive candidate who has focused on economic issues, the struggle of the middle class and the growing enrichment of the wealthy.

And I think if there was one candidate who ran more than anyone, who identified with the working class, who made it clear that he was going to Washington to represent working people, it was John Fetterman , Sanders told The Associated Press.

Fetterman downplayed his own progressiveness. Instead, he said the Democratic Party reverted to longstanding positions such as legalizing marijuana and presented itself as a Democrat who votes like a Democrat.

On the campaign trail, Fetterman said he would like to emulate fellow Pennsylvania Democrat, third-term Sen. Bob Casey, a state politics institution that campaigned for Fetterman and is loaning his chief of staff to help oversee the Fetterman transition.

Casey doesn’t expect Fettermans’ progressive politics to sideline him, saying Democrats already have a broad coalition that can get things done, like President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure legislation and massive health care and climate change.

I think you see kind of a broad coalition that’s going to hold together to, you know, move the country forward. So I think John will fit in well into that, Casey said. And there will be times when he has a problem that he wants to pursue that not everyone wants to, but we can solve them.

Fetterman, 53, just won the most expensive and, arguably, most unusual midterm election for the Senate.

Midway through the campaign, Fetterman survived, then recovered from a stroke that he says nearly killed him. He then beat Dr. Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon turned TV celebrity who spent $27 million of his own money after leaving New Jersey to race.

Fetterman still suffers from auditory processing disorder, a common sequela of strokes that could require him to use captioning in court hearings, meetings and debates. It could also limit his ability to engage in the common practice of granting interviews to reporters in the halls of the Senate.

Fetterman’s sensitivity to fashion, he wears hoodies and shorts even in the winter, showed on the campaign trail, when Republicans cast him as someone who dresses like a teenager living in the his parents’ basement. At a campaign event for Oz, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., jokingly told the crowd that Oz at least wore pants.

In the Senate, Fetterman will join the biggest club of clubs, 100 of the nation’s top insiders: millionaires, descendants and kingmakers and queenmakers. His supporters see him very well entering the Senate differently: as an outsider.

Fetterman became something of a progressive hero without party aid, drawing supporters as mayor of a satellite community of Pittsburgh. In that role, he performed same-sex marriages before they were legal and was arrested during a protest after the Pittsburgh regional healthcare giant closed a hospital in his poverty-stricken town of Braddock. .

It’s for us, not for big movie stars or big people with all the money. Hes for little guys from Pennsylvania, said one supporter, Lydia Thomas.

In a possible glimpse into his Senate tenure, Fettermans’ campaign struck a balance between insiderism and outsiderism.

He forged ties with Casey and Governor Tom Wolf and secured high-level help from Biden and former President Barack Obama. But as lieutenant governor, he earned a reputation as someone who didn’t chitchat with state lawmakers and, as a candidate, who didn’t embrace insider circles. party.

When it came time for the state Democratic Party to endorse the four-way Senate primary, Fetterman rejected it as transactional; his campaign made it an inside game.

During the campaign, Fetterman regularly used Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as a foil, suggesting Manchin doesn’t vote like a Democrat should and won’t get rid of the filibuster.

At a crowded County Democratic Party breakfast, he asked voters if there were any Joe Manchin Democrats in the room. No one spoke. Then Fetterman told them that a Democrat who doesn’t support ending the filibuster must believe there are 10 or 12 conscientious Republican senators. Manchins’ office would not comment.

It’s not clear that Fetterman considers himself an outsider, or that he intended to race that way. He dismissed questions about his style or how he would fit into the Senate, saying that should be the least of anyone’s concerns given the stakes.

Here’s what I promise never to do: I promise never to incite a riot in the Capitol. I promise never to get up on the Senate floor after being chased off by a mob and lying about our election in Pennsylvania, Fetterman said in an interview last year.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Fetterman was in high demand by television networks and carried the Bidens shield. As a senator, he could once again be in high demand on Sunday talk shows. And his social media feeds are worth watching: his campaign has followed Oz relentlessly, and he sometimes spits swear words when describing things he doesn’t like.

Then there is her wardrobe. Fetterman said he would wear a suit in the Senate chamber and, of course, when he showed up for orientation earlier this month, he wore one. He’s no stranger to dressing up; he wore a suit while presiding as Lieutenant Governor of the State Senate.

Senate aides don’t know if the Senate dress code is written down somewhere. And while men are expected to wear jackets and ties, Casey suggests the dress code isn’t always enforced.

Lately, I’ve seen some Republican members whose names I won’t reveal, but if you watch the video carefully, you can see they showed up without a tie, or sometimes without a jacket, Casey said.

Fetterman hasn’t always shown respect for professional expectations or demands that he may not like. For example, as mayor of Braddock, he skipped around a third of borough council meetings during his 13 years in office, records show.

He skipped dozens of state Senate voting sessions during his four years as lieutenant governor, including eight of nine days this fall while on the campaign trail. When he ran for president, Republican senators complained about his lack of interest in learning the rules of the order.

On two occasions, Republican senators have used extraordinary procedural maneuvers to remove him from office in the middle of a voting session, saying he deliberately defied the rules of the order to help his fellow Democrats in partisan clashes.

Not only that, but he ruffled feathers as he hung flags such as pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ and transgender rights flags at the door of the Lieutenant Governor’s office and his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the front steps of the State Capitol.

Republicans, complaining that he was turning his Capitol office into a dormitory, slipped a provision into lame budget legislation to prevent it, prompting Fetterman to ridicule them as rallying the gay pride police.

The US Senate will have its own partisanship and transactional relationships among members. Casey says Fetterman is prepared for it, having served as mayor and lieutenant governor. What may be the biggest change for Fetterman, Casey said, is the time demands that will keep him in Washington and away from his wife and three school-age children.

Your life becomes because of the timing of votes and hearings the weather in Washington and it’s different, Casey said. Most people don’t have that kind of schedule where…sometimes you’re in Washington more than in the state you represent.