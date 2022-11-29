The worst dresses of all time, ranked





For more than 19 seasons, TLC say yes to the dress has always delighted viewers, but some dresses immediately became an eyesore for viewers. The series gave fans a unique insight into the process that leads brides to choose their wedding dresses. Throughout its run, the reality series debuted stunning dresses that left most brides looking their best on their special day. However, the show also featured mediocre dresses that viewers, brides, and designers won’t fondly remember. VIDEO OF THE DAY Brides will try dress after dress until they find the perfect match with help from Randy Fenoli, who spoke about wedding dress trends. However, some brides have to try on a few unattractive ones before they find “the one.” On say yes to the dress, several women have stumbled across an unflattering dress or two at the notorious Kleinfeld’s in New York City. From the tinfoil wedding dress to the Cinderella-inspired wedding dress gone wrong, there are five dresses that are the reality series’ worst ever. Related: Say Yes to the Dress: Lonaa Owens Wears Randy Fenoli’s First Wedding Dress…20 Years Later

5. The unimpressive fire engine red dress to say yes to the dress Weddings are a romantic affair, and it’s completely understandable that some brides choose to go for a striking look on their wedding day. However, while there are ways to achieve this, opting for a fire engine red dress with an off-the-shoulder ruffle that swallows the entire neck is not a good idea. Then there’s the chunky layered skirt with its lackluster horizontal and vertical ruffle patterns that undermine all that is good. say yes to the dress designer did. 4. The scrappy, uninspired bling dress from Say Yes To The Dress How the say yes to the dress bride who bought this tame, rambling dress is a question that will likely never have an answer. First, the top looks like a combination of every unused piece of bling sewn together into an ill-fitting bodice. Second, the skirt features a bland tulle that looks like it was added by the designer because it lacked blingy material. This dress is not flattering for the bride or the designer. 3. The tasteless dress inspired by Anastasia from Say Yes To The Dress In this exaggerated dress, the bride apparently wanted to look like a Disney princess. Although the dress is not a fan favorite, at least it was not unforgettable among say yes to the dress the viewers. Although the designs look great, the dress was let down by the off-putting material used to create it. Then there’s the ill-fitting drapery that made the dress look like an unfinished project. 2. The Cinderella-inspired dress went wrong saying yes to the dress The wrinkled look alone is enough to put this sad Cinderella-inspired dress on the worst list say yes to the dress dresses. However, misplaced bodices and shoddy beading that doesn’t even look attractive made it one of the worst. As a result, there is nothing good to say about this dress and was not flattering on the bride. 1. The blinding aluminum dress from Say Yes To The Dress That tinfoil smock shouldn’t have come off the cutting room floor. The dress could only have been recommended if the bride planned to blind everyone at the ceremony with the lights coming from the dress. In addition to the attention-grabbing bling on the bodice, the draping looked fake and, again, the dress looked like a failed project. This dress wins the trophy for the worst dress to appear say yes to the dress. Although the show featured several exquisite and iconic dresses during its run, the dresses on this list shouldn’t have even made it to the showroom, let alone worn by a bride. say yes to the dress season 21 aired its season finale episode in August, and fans are hoping for more to air in the future. The series has become a TLC staple despite the range of unflattering dresses. More: Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta’s Best “Monte Moments”

