Gucci, McQueen and other big fashion brands keep quiet over Balenciaga ad of kids with BDSM teddy bears





Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, as well as other major fashion brands dependent on it, have remained silent on the controversial ad campaigns which depict children with teddy bears in bondage-style attire and include child pornography court documents. Kering and other fashion brands did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital about whether the brands supported minors being featured in ads wearing bondage-style clothing. The first of the controversial campaigns, titled Balenciaga Gift Shop, was released earlier in November, depicting children holding handbags made from teddy bears in fishnet tops and leather harnesses. Wine glasses, sunglasses and other items were displayed around the children. A few days later, Balenciaga released its Garde Robe 2023 campaign featuring the likes of Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid. The campaign, which was designed to look like an office, included material from a Supreme Court case involving child pornography. BALENCIAGA CAUSES ‘DEPRAVATED’ ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH TODDLERS AND TEDDY BEARS IN SLAVERY A firestorm began to spread across social media with critics linking the two ads and accusing the fashion brand of normalizing child pornography. Balenciaga later apologized in a statement on social media, deleting all other posts. “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intention to include it in our narrative. The two separate advertising campaigns in question reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility,” the statement read. . Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, and other major fashion brands in the same group, such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent have remained silent. BALENCIAGA APOLOGIZES FOR CHILD ABUSE THEMES IN DOUBLE PHOTOSOPS Kering, who before the controversy arose tweeted several times a day, hasn’t tweeted since Nov. 20. place to ensure that similar photos are not published by other brands under their responsibility. Kering also did not say whether it plans to part ways with Balenciaga during the campaign. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital about whether BDSM-style outfits have a place in the world of high fashion or whether minors should be featured in advertisements with this style of clothing. The companies also did not respond to questions about how they would ensure that similar advertising campaigns were not produced. BALENCIAGA PRESENTS A GARBAGE BAG AT ALMOST $1,800 CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Kim Kardashian, who served as the face of Balenciaga, said she was “shaken by the disturbing images” and appreciated the brand’s apology. She also said she was “reassessing” her relationship with the brand. “I’ve been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by Balenciaga’s recent campaigns, but because I wanted the opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself. how this could have happened,” Kardashian said. tweeted in a long Twitter thread.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/gucci-mcqueen-mega-fashion-brands-silent-controversial-balenciaga-ad-depicting-children-bondage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos