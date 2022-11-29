Psycho Bunny continues to travel the world of fashion thanks to the smooth management of orders





As part of its continued growth strategy, the menswear brand psycho bunny chose Seamless commerces distributed order management system (OMS), Fluent Order Management, to manage its retail and wholesale needs with a simple solution in the United States and Canada. Fluent Commerce will now handle all of Psycho Bunny’s omnichannel needs, providing the ability to view real-time inventory and manage retail and wholesale inquiries with a single solution, which was a necessity for the business. rapidly growing. Psycho Bunny is a menswear brand known for reinventing classic styles with artful details and bold colors. Founded in 2005 with a mission to create the perfect polo shirt, Psycho Bunny has developed a cult following for its commitment to quality and its unconventional logo. We are in a constant state of expansion and have taken a very hard look at what we need to focus on to facilitate this growth, said Jean-Aymeri de Magistris, VP, Digital Technology, IT & Logistics



at Psycho Bunny. This project aims to optimize and improve our existing inventory management and controls, through systems and processes. Fluent Order Management was the clear answer here. This project should implement an inventory management system that supports business growth objectives. In addition, the project aims to improve inventory accuracy to support high processing speed in warehouses and stores to effectively integrate and support omnichannel business needs, as well as reduce incomplete deliveries. close to zero at all sites. Psycho Bunny was growing rapidly, but they didn’t have enough inventory and retail management systems in place to support their projected growth, said Graham Jackson, CEO of Fluent Commerce. We are delighted that they have chosen Fluent Order Management to achieve their goals and we look forward to being part of their path to success. About Psycho Bunny



Psycho Bunny was founded in 2005 with the goal of perfecting polo. Psycho Bunny reinvents classic menswear styles by combining an uncompromising commitment to quality in everything they do with an unconventional logo, vibrant colors and unexpected details. From the perfect polo shirts to the most luxurious t-shirts, the brand uses exclusive fabrics, premium finishes and cuts perfected over the years to create styles that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. The brand has grown from polo shirts to t-shirts, fleeces, technical outerwear and more. Psycho Bunny opened stores across the United States and increased its presence at globally recognized retailers while expanding its online presence internationally. About Fluent Commerce



Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for commerce. B2C and B2B organizations rely on their cloud-native, highly flexible, and fully scalable distributed order management platform to turn fulfillment complexity into competitive advantage. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, near real-time inventory availability across multiple locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store picking and packing, customer service and reporting. This allows retailers, brands, and B2B organizations to process orders cost-effectively while providing the best possible customer experience. Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, LOréal, Prada Group, Ted Baker, Santoni, LVMH and Dulux. For more information, visit https://fluentcommerce.com

Share the article on social networks or by e-mail:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prweb.com/releases/psycho_bunny_continues_to_hop_all_over_the_fashion_world_with_the_help_of_fluent_order_management/prweb19043116.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos