Whether you’re wearing them year-round or attending a winter wedding, there are a number of reasons (and ways) to wear boots with a suit. Collectively referred to as “dress boots”, although there is no real definition, the boots below offer a refined take on classic silhouettes: Chelsea, Cowboy, Chukka and beyond. They’re a cut above your basic Timberlands, that’s for sure.

What are dress boots?

A dress boot is, well, what you make of it. While cap-toe all-leather boots – the larger cousin of cap-toe Oxfords – are an obvious favorite for formal affairs, dress codes are more relaxed than ever, and as long as you’re not wearing your duck, your mud or your job. boots to this upcoming wedding, you should be fine. Instead, opt for a slimmer boot with a less pronounced outsole, leather (or sometimes suede) upper in a rich, dark color.

There are exceptions to these admittedly loose rules, but leather is almost always the best looking and most elegant. If you add a rubber sole, for example, you trade some of that elegance for increased durability (and comfort, of course). That being said, if these boots are reserved for the casual wedding, super formal work stuff, or other non-negotiable events, you don’t necessarily need to sell yourself short and get a hybrid boot. Go leather and kiss for an influx of compliments at your next cocktail party.

Can boots be worn with a suit?

Yes. Look no further than the menswear expert Sid MashburnBottoms: The designer often wears Chelsea boots with his suits, a look that, with the right pants, creates a clean silhouette from head to toe.

Just ask a bespoke tailor Jacques Meuser. A few years ago we asked him about the boots he was wearing, a pair of plain black Chelsea boots: “I’ve had these black Chelsea boots for years now,” he said. “My style has always been a mix of classic and more casual. I tend to wear jeans with a nice jacket, so a good pair of Chelsea boots are perfect. Alternatively, they also work when I wear them with a suit and a tie.”

David Coggin (author, writer, fly fisherman) agrees. “You can definitely wear boots with a suit, if you have a strong personality and have the right proportions,” he says. “Chelsea boots may look great, but they’re narrow, so they look best with narrower pants.”

If you’re not up for it, he says, “Alden’s suede loafers are a great option for winter.” They might not be as buttoned up, but they work, he explains. “They’re a less dressy option, but look great with flannel or corduroy. They look like you’ve just stepped out of your country estate, whether you have county property or not.”

How to Wear Dress Boots

“When it comes to [footwear]stick to black, dark brown or other warm brown tones, like heritage-inspired tan leather for vintage appeal,” says an expert from Suit Direct in the UK. When turned on, they should not offer too lots of contrast – meaning they shouldn’t stand out. But that doesn’t mean you should bury your boots with baggy (or ill-fitting) pants, either. “[Your pants] should just skim the top of your shoes, or even leave a little gap. Pants that are too long will bunch up and spill over your shoe, so make sure you know your leg measurements.”

Wearing a shorter pant leg provides an opportunity to show off your boots, but if you’re feeling shy, standard-length pants will surprise you when your pant leg rises, especially if you’re wearing cowboy boots.

How to Care for Dress Boots

Polished leather

Take gloves: Some polishes, creams and cleaners that treat leather can stain your skin, and some contain even harsher chemicals, which you absolutely would not want to come into contact with bare skin. Clean your shoes: You never want to polish a dirty shoe; this will only further damage the leather and you will end up with an uneven polish. Brushing in quick back and forth movements, cleaning the entire surface of the shoe. Add the protective varnish: whether you use cream or cream, a little is enough. Apply it in circular motions, being careful not to overdo it. Brush and buff: Using the brush the same way you first cleaned your shoes, brush off any excess cream. Heat it up and shine it: Take a cotton cloth, one end in each hand, and pull it quickly back and forth, sliding it across the leather. This polishing process uses friction to create heat, which better bonds the shoe polish to the leather, creating a finer shine.

Want more instructions? Check out our guide to cleaning and waxing leather boots.

Sweden

The upper stays dry: your suede boots should stay dry throughout the cleaning process. Clean your soles: Apply a little cleaning solution to the sole. Rub the soles with a magic eraser, toothbrush or paper towel depending on the extent of the stain or scuff. Immediately wipe off the soap and dry the sole, being careful not to drag excess soap onto the suede material. Brush the suede: Next, gently brush away any stained or scuffed suede with your suede brush. This will remove most surface issues. Erases Deep Stains: For deeper stains, use a crepe eraser. Rub in a linear motion until the stain fades. Fix the texture: Use an eraser (like a Nubuck Nap Restorer) to revive the natural texture of the suede.

It does not make sense ? Follow our guide to cleaning tough suede shoes.