Shannon Abloh is ready to talk





It’s going to happen the way he wanted it to, or it’s not going to happen at all, said Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, who planned Mr. Abloh’s exhibit with him and then worked with Ms. Abloh afterwards. his death. . But, says Mr. Burke, it’s not Yoko Ono. Mrs. Haley just calls her very loyal. Ms Abloh has mostly walked away from Off-White, which is run by Ibrahim Kamara. Although Mr. Abloh may be most famous for his work in fashion, he didn’t really consider himself a designer. (He called himself a maker.) Design was just a means to an end, which had to do with visibility and representation, the idea that nothing was off limits to a creative mind, no matter where that spirit came from, not commercial icons like Coke or Ikea or artists like Takashi Murakami or even the Chicago skyline. This was the core of her art, and it is what Ms. Abloh considers the essence of the Virgil Abloh Foundation. He didn’t want to be the only black man in the room sitting at the table, she said. He not only wanted to model a future for children who didn’t know they could be an architect, or a Vuitton designer instead of a basketball player or a football player, she said, but also to help get there. So even though he may have been the first, he will never be the last. That’s what the foundation will focus on: ages 12 to 17, to give them the portfolios they need. I know what he would want, and I’m as sure of it as he is even though I’m a white woman. She talks regularly to a therapist who was also Mr. Ablohs’ therapist and who she says knows what he was thinking, and she builds a house. The house her family now lives in has fond memories, she says, but it also has a lot of sad memories. At the Mercer, Ms. Abloh changed into a black Off-White dress for the CFDA gala. She would later be hugged by Kim Kardashian, who was also receiving an award, and designer Jerry Lorenzo, who had worked with Mr. Abloh when they debuted with Mr. West. She would fly out the next morning at 9 a.m. to be home when her children came home from school. She was looking forward to Miami.

