How to save money on your wedding dress

The dress you choose to wear down the aisle is a once-in-a-lifetime fashion moment, and for a milestone as big as your wedding day, you’re probably looking for a stunning design that encompasses your style and your personality. On your wedding day, you’re front and center and you’ll be staring at pictures of you in the dress for the rest of your life, so choosing the perfect dress means a lot, shares wedding planner Heather Lowenthal.

Although shopping for your dream dress is a magical experience, there is no doubt that it also comes with a hefty price tag. Today, the average cost of a wedding dress is estimated to be around $1,800. This total includes expenses that cover goods and labor, since a wedding dress is a unique design that takes time and effort to create. Wedding dresses aren’t mass-produced and are individually made, which drives up the cost, says bridal stylist Jackie Avrumson. Especially in a post-Covid world, only fabric prices have increased globally.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank or sacrifice style to find a great outfit that’s right for you. From buying samples to attending trade shows, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to cut your dress costs. Ahead, here are nine savvy shopping tips to save money on your wedding dress.

Meet the expert Heather Lowenthal is a wedding planner and owner of Chic evenings, which is based in Palm Beach, Florida. She has worked in the wedding industry for 15 years.

Jackie Avrumson is a New York-based bridal stylist and consultant. She had over 20 years of experience in the bridal fashion business.

Andrea Pitter is a fashion designer with 15 years of experience and is the CEO of Bridal Pantora.

Shop on the Rack

Buying your wedding dress in store is one of the most economical and rewarding ways to shop. Since bridal salons want to keep their stock up-to-date, they need a place to offload their inventory, says Avrumson. Thus, some stores will offer a selection of pre-made sets that you can purchase directly. It saves you money because you don’t have a dress made from scratch or have to customize it, which drives up prices, Lowenthal notes. Bespoke dresses can take up to a year to produce, but with a ready-made dress, you can take it home the same day at a more affordable price.

Just because you decide to buy an off-the-shelf design doesn’t mean the quality suffers. No matter the circumstances, you will always need to make changes. So if a zipper needs fixing in the process, you’ll spend less than stretching the budget for a full-priced dress, Avrumson says.

Select a simple style

While ornate dresses covered in sequins, lace and beads are beautiful, they are also expensive. The more intricate details like beading and customizations, the more work and expense will come with your dress, says Lowenthal. Instead, opt for a simple dress with minimal embellishments. If you’re hesitant to ditch the embellishments altogether, complete your outfit with detailed accessories, like a bead-encrusted sash or a lace-trimmed cathedral-length veil. You can also look for styles that only feature a layer of sparkle or embroidery on the bodice versus a head-to-toe embellished dress.

Browse Trunk Shows

If you’ve had your eye on a certain wedding dress designer, attending a trunk show is your best bet. Bridal shows often hold trunk shows with a range of samples from a specific designer, and you can purchase the styles at a discount. Typically, during these events, stores offer a 10-15% discount, says fashion designer Andrea Pitter. Not to mention that you will be able to try on dresses that are not normally sold in stores. Call a nearby bridal boutique or visit a designer’s website to find out when the next trunk show is.

Discover the sample sales

Want to score a designer dress that’s drastically reduced? Sample sale shop. Bridal shops and designers typically hold these sales once or twice a year to weed out styles from previous seasons and make way for new designs. The best part, though, is that you’ll be able to find some sensational looks for up to 70% off. Check your favorite designer’s website or a local bridal salon to find out when they plan to sell samples.

Rent your dress

Although it may not seem like the most sentimental choice, renting your wedding dress will save you a lot of money. And since you’ll probably only wear your bridal attire once anyway, renting a set will also free up space in your closet. On websites, such as The clothing outlet, Rent the trackand Borrow magnolia, you can find chic designer looks for much less. Specifically, renting a dress that normally costs four figures will usually drop to three figures, for example.

Give a family heirloom

There’s nothing more nostalgic than wearing a wedding dress that’s part of your family’s history. Go for something in your mom’s, grandma’s or aunt’s closet and take it to a seamstress to make adjustments that suit your style. In this process, the bride will be able to choose fabrics and trimmings to enhance the dress at a much lower cost, [rather] than making custom alterations to an existing designer dress, which will only increase the price significantly in the ordering process, Avrumson mentions. As a bonus, this heirloom dress can work as something borrowed.

Opt for a second-hand model

Since brides usually only wear their wedding dresses on the big day, choosing a pre-owned alternative is essentially buying a brand new design at a huge price reduction. According to Avrumson, you can find a style at least 40% off. When you take this route, be sure to choose a dress in great condition and take it to the cleaners to freshen it up. Check resale websites like Occasion wedding dresses, almost newlywedand always white for affordable design options.

Reuse your set

Although wedding dresses usually only appear once, choosing a versatile option that you can wear again will lower the overall price. Getting multiple uses for your robe helps reduce your cost per wear, Lowenthal reveals. Whether it’s a traditional white outfit or a colorful ensemble, being strategic with your selection will have you fashionably ready for future black tie events. Plus, recycling your wedding wardrobe is a sustainable choice.

sell your dress

If you’re still inclined to splurge on a full-price designer dress, you can always sell the dress after the wedding is over. This way you’ll get back some of the money you originally spent, so it will look like you bought the design at a discount to begin with. Go to sites like always white Where sell my wedding dressor use Facebook Marketplace to offer another bride a budget option.