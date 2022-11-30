Fashion
Balenciaga slammed for using children in fashion shows amid scandal
Amid its scandal involving questionable photoshoots featuring children, Balenciaga has again come under fire for a 2018 fashion show that featured children on the runway alongside adults.
The designer label has been accused of promoting ‘child pornography’ with its holiday campaign, with a photo showing a young child posing with a teddy bear dressed in bondage gear, including a fishnet vest, studded collar and a harness.
Another campaign shoot with a child featured a page from the 2008 United States vs. Williams Supreme Court decision, which upheld federal laws criminalizing the display, distribution, advertising or promotion of child pornography. The original petition to the Supreme Court argued that these laws constituted a restriction on the First Amendment right to free speech.
TikTok user @designertreasure posted a video on their account who compiled images from Balenciaga’s Spring 2018 menswear collection show on their account and called it “suspicious.”
The parade featured men walking the runway wearing Demna Gvasalia creations, accompanied by children also dressed in the designer’s own brand.
“Balenciaga 2018! Notice anything,” Designertreasure captioned the video, which featured an audio track they added above Cardi B saying “this is suspicious” and “this is weird.”
The TikToker also added the hashtags “boycott Balenciaga” and “cancel Balenciaga,” and while many people in the comments agreed with their view, others felt it was a bit of a stretch to compare. the catwalk to controversial fashion shoots.
Others pointed out that some of the models on the show were actually the fathers of the kids they walked with.
“It’s almost like they also sell kids clothes or something,” one person commented.
“The guy with the twins is the father of girls – Simon Hooper! They are his 4 children!” another person commented.
Of the 68 adult models who appeared on the show, seven of them appeared with their own children, according to Balenciaga’s show notes from that year.
The label described the collection’s aesthetic as “young dads in the park with their kids on the weekends” and that they were “out of the office, relaxed and often observed at their happiest”.
Gvasalia said at the time that he designed the collection to give hope and show the beauty of family.
“I thought it was so beautiful to see a young man with a child, it’s so hopeful and so positive,” the creator said. vogue in 2018.
Balenciaga last week issued an apology for its controversial new campaign and followed it up with a longer statement on Monday.
The fashion label posted the statement on its Instagram account and said the photos “reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility”.
“We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intention to include it in our narrative,” the statement read. “The first campaign, the giveaway campaign, featured children with teddy bear bags dressed in what some have described as BDSM-inspired outfits.
“Our plush bags and gift collection should not have been shown with children. This was a poor choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure to assess and validate the images. Responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone,” he said.
Regarding the photo that featured the court documents, Balenciaga said that the elements of the photoshoot “were provided by third parties who confirmed in writing that these accessories were false office documents”.
According to Balenciaga, the papers “turned out to be [real] papers most likely from the filming of a television series.”
“The inclusion of these unapproved documents is the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga filed a complaint,” the company said. “We take full responsibility for our lack of background monitoring and document control and we could have done things differently.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/balenciaga-controversy-fashion-children-catwalk-1763132
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Balenciaga slammed for using children in fashion shows amid scandal
- TECH TUESDAY: The most improved, most innovative, most developed and most dominant F1 cars of 2022
- Global stock markets will crash next year, investment bank says
- Teen recorded kicking player during hockey game for assault
- Researchers find link between low dietary salt intake and reduced CVD risk — ScienceDaily
- AMC Networks to face layoffs due to CEO departure – The Hollywood Reporter
- ND wins $4.1 million in settlement with Google over tracking practices
- Study shows COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness declines with age
- Why some Democrats want Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee on DeSantis
- ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, ‘Die Hard’ Actor Was 66 – Deadline
- Boston College Mens Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview
- Sleeping sickness: Investigational drug rids body of parasites in clinical trial