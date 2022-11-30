Balenciaga slammed for using children in fashion shows amid scandal

Amid its scandal involving questionable photoshoots featuring children, Balenciaga has again come under fire for a 2018 fashion show that featured children on the runway alongside adults.

The designer label has been accused of promoting ‘child pornography’ with its holiday campaign, with a photo showing a young child posing with a teddy bear dressed in bondage gear, including a fishnet vest, studded collar and a harness.

Another campaign shoot with a child featured a page from the 2008 United States vs. Williams Supreme Court decision, which upheld federal laws criminalizing the display, distribution, advertising or promotion of child pornography. The original petition to the Supreme Court argued that these laws constituted a restriction on the First Amendment right to free speech.

TikTok user @designertreasure posted a video on their account who compiled images from Balenciaga’s Spring 2018 menswear collection show on their account and called it “suspicious.”

The parade featured men walking the runway wearing Demna Gvasalia creations, accompanied by children also dressed in the designer’s own brand.

“Balenciaga 2018! Notice anything,” Designertreasure captioned the video, which featured an audio track they added above Cardi B saying “this is suspicious” and “this is weird.”

The TikToker also added the hashtags “boycott Balenciaga” and “cancel Balenciaga,” and while many people in the comments agreed with their view, others felt it was a bit of a stretch to compare. the catwalk to controversial fashion shoots.

Others pointed out that some of the models on the show were actually the fathers of the kids they walked with.

“It’s almost like they also sell kids clothes or something,” one person commented.

“The guy with the twins is the father of girls – Simon Hooper! They are his 4 children!” another person commented.

Of the 68 adult models who appeared on the show, seven of them appeared with their own children, according to Balenciaga’s show notes from that year.

The label described the collection’s aesthetic as “young dads in the park with their kids on the weekends” and that they were “out of the office, relaxed and often observed at their happiest”.

Gvasalia said at the time that he designed the collection to give hope and show the beauty of family.

“I thought it was so beautiful to see a young man with a child, it’s so hopeful and so positive,” the creator said. vogue in 2018.

Balenciaga last week issued an apology for its controversial new campaign and followed it up with a longer statement on Monday.

The fashion label posted the statement on its Instagram account and said the photos “reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility”.

“We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intention to include it in our narrative,” the statement read. “The first campaign, the giveaway campaign, featured children with teddy bear bags dressed in what some have described as BDSM-inspired outfits.

“Our plush bags and gift collection should not have been shown with children. This was a poor choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure to assess and validate the images. Responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone,” he said.

Regarding the photo that featured the court documents, Balenciaga said that the elements of the photoshoot “were provided by third parties who confirmed in writing that these accessories were false office documents”.

According to Balenciaga, the papers “turned out to be [real] papers most likely from the filming of a television series.”

“The inclusion of these unapproved documents is the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga filed a complaint,” the company said. “We take full responsibility for our lack of background monitoring and document control and we could have done things differently.”