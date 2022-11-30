Michelle Williams wears a sequined Valentino dress at the 2022 Gotham Awards – WWD

Michelle Williams arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday in New York City in a colorful sequin dress by Valentino.

Michelle Williams at the 2022 Gotham Awards on November 28 in New York City. Getty Images for GreenSlate

The dress featured a pattern of sequins in the shape of squares. For the awards, Williams worked with longtime stylist Kate Young, who outfitted Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Rachel Weisz.

To coordinate the look, she wore a pair of gold open-toe wedge heels by Terry de Havilland. For accessories, Williams wore a pair of brown earrings from Lisa Eisner Jewelry.

Michelle Williams at the 2022 Gotham Awards on November 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Her signature blonde tresses have been styled into a short bob with side bangs. For makeup, the actress kept her look minimal, with rosy cheeks and a matching lip.

Williams was honored at the 32nd annual awards with a tribute to an artist, alongside Adam Sandler. Other recipients included actor Ke Huy Quan, winning Outstanding Supporting Performance for his lead role in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; actress Danielle Deadwyler, who won Outstanding Lead Performance for her film ‘Till’; and actor Ben Whishaw, who won a TV Performance award for the show ‘This Is Going to Hurt’.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at the 2022 Gotham Awards on November 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

It’s Williams’ latest high-profile fashion moment. Her previous standout fashion looks include her outfit for the premiere of ‘The Fabelmans’ at the AFI Film Festival earlier this month. For the premiere of the film, which is loosely based on the young life and career of director Steven Spielberg, she wore an off-the-shoulder Celine gown.

The Gotham Awards recognize the cinematic talent of people in front of and behind the camera. Held in New York, the awards bring together a guest list from all aspects of the film industry and help support the nonprofit Gotham Film & Media Institute.