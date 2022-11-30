Creative producer Fred Stauffer is reshaping the fashion industry for the digital age – Rain

creative producer Fred Stauffer shows us a new facet of fashion through its unique digital creations. Born in Brazil and raised in France, Stauffer found his calling in content creation through photography. Following her successes on social media, where her content often exceeds 35 million views, Stauffer began working alongside major fashion and entertainment brands such as Louis Vuitton, miu miu, Hermes, Balmain, Hugo Boss, disneyand Prada.

Last year, Stauffer had one of his most significant moments when The Louvre museum asked him to create unique and cutting-edge video content with Mona Lisa. It was a success.

We caught up with the up-and-coming designer to talk about his creative style and what it’s like to work with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

Creating digital fashion identities

Tell me how you ended up working in fashion.

I learned to work with videos and edit in the UK between 2012 and 2015. I graduated from a university in the UK. Afterwards, I returned to France to look for a job. I thought I wanted to be an engineer.

When Instagram launched the reals, I thought about looping these videos for fun. After a few videos took off, I became more dedicated. At the time, I was doing all these videos in my spare time. I finished work at seven o’clock; I would go to the studio, shoot something and post it immediately. The next day I would do the same. Whenever I had free time, I produced videos. When my videos hit millions of views, I started getting approached by brands. They wanted me to create content for them instead of posting to promote their brand as an influencer. We are all influencers. We are always influencing people. If you pass someone on the street and smile at someone, that person smiles back at you; it is a way of influencing; you impact someone.

Later, I had different types of projects. I’m a very flexible and adaptable person, so I was able to adapt to all these other brands. It’s essential to create in a way that aligns with their brand identity, but it’s also always to keep a bit of my touch.

love magic

When you create, do you think about the algorithm?

I don’t think about the algorithm. I think about what will make people react. I try to find an element of surprise or something unexpected, fundamentally magical. I love magic and its effect. Wait, how did you do that? What happened? I love having that effect on people. You’re stuck on the video for the first two or three seconds, and you can watch it again to figure out what happened. This is the reaction I expect. And if this reaction occurs, it will automatically please the algorithm.

Your style reminds me a bit of Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Oh really?

As you said, “creating that moment of the unexpected”. Yes. Gaultier is smart, he’s witty, but he’s also a bit mischievous, you know. There’s a bit of fantasy in everything you two do.

Yeah. It’s the first time I hear that. It’s interesting.

How was fashion week last season?

This last fashion week, I felt proud of my work. I got a little high. This year, it was a little more film work for Prada. I work a little with 3D. I had this video where I created the camera going into a door peephole and going in and out to show the different patterns. Everything was done by me. I had a set where they hosted their shows. It’s massive. They have after-show sections where they create content. There’s a little nook I have where they send me templates to create content.

A changing landscape

It’s learning, changing and growing with each season.

Super dynamic, and fashion is in this phase of changing audiences and media. In many ways, it grows. Fashion is so big now that your consumer has to find another way to engage with what a brand does to understand it. I will never forget Karl Lagerfeld saying they would never sell Chanel online. So yes, change…

I’m also in between this change, trying to help the industry with this change. I feel like brands have their primary campaigns; they have to take photos, videos, TV commercials, whatever for billboards, everything. But social campaigns are smaller in a way, with smaller budgets, that’s not going to be the main thing they think about. Social content ends up getting the most engagement because people these days don’t watch TV anymore. The buyers of tomorrow, they’re all on their phones now. It’s essential, and the brands that value it are already seeing the return.

Simplicity is difficult.

For sure! I arrive to decorate, build my lights and decorate, prepare everything, film everything, edit everything and send everything quickly. It’s difficult, but it’s good.

Where do you see things going?

I’m going to work in fashion for a while. I recently worked with Disney to promote a new season of a show. I was diving into the characters and trying to make videos that represented them rather than clothing or a product. It was a little different.

I find a good balance with everything I do. I want to create broader than social campaigns in a way adaptable to today’s consumers, for example fragrance campaigns. For years, perfume campaigns have been the same. I thought about how to create a different, unexpected and exciting perfume advertisement. That would be cool.

