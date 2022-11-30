See Christina Ricci in a Black Lace Dress and Underwear





By Nathan Kamal | Christina Ricci recently claimed she’s not goth and never was, but then she appears on the cover of Bust Magazine in a sheer black lace dress and matching underwear and it’s kinda hard to take that seriously. The perennial Addams Family star has always had a penchant for risque (and more than a little weird) photo shoots, and this one is no exception. Christina Ricci posted the cover of the magazine on her Instagram account and we’re doing better. Like most modern film and movie stars, Christina Ricci has a solid social media presence; on her Instagram Stories, she recently celebrated her millionth follower. She often uses her account to show off very original and interesting outfits, including this one. On the cover of the latest Bust Magazine, Christina Ricci wears a dress that can only be described as dark angel chic, with wide wing-shaped sleeves and a sheer lace skirt that theoretically only covers her black bikini bottom. . The dress is labeled as being from the fashion house of Rodarte; Carefully, Christina Ricci also tagged Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy in the photo. In the image, Christina Riccis’ hair is jet black and styled in a tapered bob, styled by Brian Fisher. Her eyes are heavily coated in black mascara and her famous cheekbones are flamboyantly contoured, by both makeup artists Allan Avandeno and Ruby Vo. The cover is credited as having been photographed by photographer Emily Shur and overseen by Bust’s creative director, Laurie Henzel. After earning acclaimed child star status in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family films and the slightly less iconic film casparChristina Ricci quickly moved on to quirky indie dramas like Vincent Gallos Buffalo 66 and the lees The ice storm with fellow child stars Tobey Maguire, Elijah Wood and Katie Holmes. Perhaps inevitably, she eventually came to her destiny to work with filmmaker Tim Burton in sleepy hollowwith his longtime muse Johnny Depp and a row of murderous British character actors. Christina Ricci is currently collaborating with herself and her former director in the new Netflix series Wednesday, which is produced by Tim Burton and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the eight-episode series follows a teenage Wednesday when she is sent to the mysterious Nevermore Academy after unleashing a shoal of piranhas on a jock at her old school. Pretty standard Addams Family stuff. Christina Ricci in Wednesday Besides Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega, Wednesday stars The sand mans Gwendoline Christie as the school principal and former rival of Wednesday’s mother Morticia, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Luis Guzman plays the Gomez Addams family patriarch, while Riki Lindholme plays Wednesday’s therapist and Fred Armisen his uncle Fester. In WednesdayChristina Ricci plays a mysterious new character named Marilyn Thornhill, but it seems quite likely that she’ll turn out to be something more than she seems. Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

