Rebel Wilson criticized the lack of size inclusivity in her fashion brand

Rebel Wilson recently launched her own R&R Club fashion label and fans aren’t happy.

The 42-year-old comedian has come under fire on social media for not including plus sizes in the new loungewear line she launched with partner Ramona Agruma.

A TikTok user posted a video on Sunday saying she was confused that someone who struggled to buy plus size clothes “could release a brand that only goes up to an XL”.

According to ABS data, the average Australian dress size is 14 to 16 while an XL is usually a size 12 to 14, reported news.com.au.

The TikTok user captioned his video, “Can we talk about the lack of size inclusivity in Rebel Wilson’s brand?”

She said in it: “I don’t understand how someone who has been plus size for most of their career and life, as someone who knows how hard it is to be fat and buy clothes and find it in your size.’

“I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, could release a brand that only fits an XL,” she continued.

“People’s biggest argument for this is always ‘Oh, it’s so expensive to have so many size ranges’, but it’s Rebel Wilson. She’s got the money.

Viewers flocked to the comments in agreement and slammed the Pitch Perfect star for his lack of inclusivity.

“It’s so disappointing when you see something you like and you’re so excited and they don’t offer my size,” one commented.

‘Quoitttt OMG this is so surprising,’ another weighed in, while someone else said, ‘Wow. I am disappointed with her. She knew what it felt like.

“Out of all the people I thought she would have bigger sizes since she was bigger than an XL at the time, so disappointed in her,” another said.

However, this is not the first clothing line Rebel has released with the actress creating a plus size clothing line in 2017 called Rebel Wilson x Angels.

The line seemed to release clothes on a regular basis until its official Instagram page posted its final post in 2019.

The following year, in 2020, Rebel began her “year of health” which caused her to lose more than 30kg.