Maggie Gyllenhaal wears cut-out Armani Priv dress at Gotham Awards – WWD

Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City wearing her version of the little black dress.

In honor of this year’s awards show, the actress wore a floor-length black Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts on the bodice. The dress had architectural style beading around the square cutouts, running down the center of the dress and down the edge of the sleeves.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on November 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier.

To create her look, Gyllenhaal worked with stylist Sandra Amador, whose clients include Austin Butler, Camila Morrone and Samara Weaving.

For makeup, Gyllenhaal worked with Daniel Martin for an evening look that featured a dark red lip, blush, and bronze eyeshadow. For the hair, she worked with Tommy Buckett, who gave the actress a short haircut bordering on a pixie style.

As Gyllenhaal racked up her share of movie credits, ranging from roles in “Adaptation” to “The Dark Knight,” she shifted gears to build her producer credits. She’s in pre-production for a new film ‘Farnsworth House,’ which will star Ralph Fiennes and Elizabeth Debicki, who was recently catapulted to fame playing the late Diana, Princess of Wales in the new season of ‘The Crown’. from Netflix. Gyllenhaal is the executive producer of “Farnsworth House”.

When she’s not wearing many hats in the film industry, Gyllenhaal spends time making her love of fashion known. She attended Dior’s Spring 2023 show alongside her daughter Ramona last September.

The annual Gotham Awards honor outstanding work in independent filmmaking. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.