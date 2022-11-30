Cornells Fashion Network reunites for second in-person gala post-pandemic

Cornellians dressed in classic black dresses, silky shirts and glittering suits gathered at the Statler Hotel Ballroom on Saturday, November 19 for the Cornell Fashion Industry Network Gala. This year’s theme was iconic, chosen to highlight the role of brands, celebrities and influencers in the fashion world.

The CFIN Gala is an annual event whose mission is to bring together a community of students, professors, alumni and industry professionals for an evening of discussion on fashion industry news. According to its website, this year’s discussion explored questions such as Who has icon status and why? and What does the role of influencers tell us about the future of fashion?.

This year, the audience heard from a diverse range of alumni and industry professionals about the role of influencers in the fashion industry. Guest speakers included 18-year-old Conetta Ciarlo, head of Vogue events, 16-year-old Nicole Cember, who is senior influencer marketing manager for Macys, and Natasha Sam, director of influencer networking for Live Nation.

[The Gala] is supposed to be fun, said Presley Church 23, president of CFIN. [Its] a chance to dress up and engage with peers and mentors on a topic from the fashion industry, which should excite all of our members.

The iconic gala was CFIN’s second in-person gala post-pandemic, following last year’s event, titled Vintage Influence on Fashion. Church said in-person engagement and planning were some of the challenges she and her team faced throughout the planning process.

The tricky part of any post-COVID event or organization is relearning how you want to engage your members or attendees and how in-person planning actually works, Church said. There are so many more logistics. It was so amazing to be in person without a mask and to have a real opportunity to dress up, eat, take pictures and learn together.

Church noted the abundance of positive feedback the CFIN board received about this year’s event. Audiences and speakers demonstrated their pride in being part of Cornell’s fashion community and relished the opportunity to celebrate CFIN’s accomplishments, network and curiosity together, according to Church.

Students who attended the gala engaged in vigorous networking and small group conversations with other attendees, participating in a collective learning experience. Sarah Kim 24 explained the value the networking opportunity had for her.

In my opinion, a networking experience means being a little uncomfortable and stepping out of your comfort zone, Kim said. I enjoy the CFIN Gala every year because of the new students I meet, as well as the faculty [whose classes] I haven’t taken yet.

Kim noted that because there are usually only three speakers, it’s often difficult for attendees to connect directly with them because the speakers receive so much attention. However, the networking opportunities offered by the Gala are not limited to interactions with industry professionals.

I really love how the CFIN Gala connects students from all majors and backgrounds,” said Kim. [The Gala] allows each student to share their wealth of knowledge in the field of fashion.

Devin Schneider, 23, president of the Cornell Fashion Collective, said she really enjoyed her experience as a participant.

I personally had the opportunity to speak with all three speakers, and I know many other attendees have as well, Schneider said. I was able to get great industry-specific advice and just learn about other opportunities in fashion.

Schneider said her favorite part of the gala was hearing from the various speakers.

It was really interesting, Schneider said. [A]And the interviews were done in a way that really grabbed my attention and made the information easy to follow.

Schneider also expressed her hopes for more diversity among speakers for future events.

I think having more speakers or speakers with a greater variation in interest would improve the experience, Schneider said. [T]him two [speakers] regarding social media influencers were similar. Having a speaker who did something on the influencer side perhaps made the two a little more different and engaging.

In the coming years, CFIN aims to deepen the community present within its network through partnerships with other fashion organizations on campus. Church said that in future galas, the e-board aims to continue to fulfill CFIN’s primary goal of allowing students, faculty and alumni to explore fashion in a context that is both meaningful and creative.

I hope that in the semesters to come, this sense of community will deepen and that the event will continue to be a gathering of Cornell’s fashion network, including students, faculty and alumni, said Church. It’s a great opportunity to learn in a fun and meaningful context.