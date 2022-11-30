11 designers to know from Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week





Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) was launched in 2017 by founder Joleen Mitton with the intention of spotlighting and supporting Indigenous fashion talent. Mitton, who is a Plains Cree model and co-founder of Supernaturals Modeling, an Indigenous modeling agency, wanted to create a place where these designers could showcase their work centered on the stories and values ​​of their cultures. VIFW is important to our indigenous circular economy for designers and artisans to connect with each other and their followers, says Mitton vogue. It is also important that Aboriginal youth see good role models, so they can feel empowered to be creative. [To see] that our culture, our traditions and our people are beautiful and deserve to be celebrated. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, VIFW returns to the Canadian city this week, running until December 1. The past few years have been tough for Indigenous communities, so I thought it was important to host VIFW in person and connect with people in real life, says Mitton. With the pandemic disproportionately affecting this demographic, Mitton says the need to celebrate and elevate Indigenous designers was crucial this season. We also wanted to honor those who are no longer with us, says Mitton. Last night, VIFW kicked off with its Red Dress Gala, where veteran Indigenous designers such as Dorothy Grant and Yolonda Skelton showcased clothing that honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), girls, LGBTQ+ and people. two-spirited. (The color red has become the symbol of the MMIW movement.) This week there will also be more than 40 Indigenous vendors participating in a buyable market and fashion shows dedicated to West Coast design and Indigenous futurism. Streetwear brands such as Mobilize will show how indigenous traditions can be translated into modern clothing. It’s important to show our Indigenous elders that we’re thriving, says Mitton. In honor of the event this week, meet 11 Indigenous designers below who are worth knowing at VIFW. Photo: Mari Poland/Courtesy of Yolonda Skelton

