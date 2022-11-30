Elsa Hosk is all leggy in a tiny blue dress with vertical stripes

Elsa Hosk looked all set as she left an office in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old model donned a little blue dress with black and brown stripes running vertically down the garment.

She added a chunky brown blazer to her ensemble that hung down her slim and tight body.

The Swedish Victoria’s Secret model walked in silver high heels with her feet encased in white socks.

Hosk accessorized with a small white handbag while rocking a sleek, tight bun.

She shared photos of her sexy look on her Instagram account, capturing her striking some sultry poses as she pulled her jacket off her shoulders.

Her full lips were painted light pink and her eyebrows were perfectly manicured.

Hosk’s appearance came days after she took a walk with her baby girl, Tuulikki.

She walked with longtime partner Tom Daly and their daughter Tuulikki, who will be two in mid-February.

“Always stopping to smell the flowers,” the proud mom revealed inside a photo of the adorable blonde investigating sprigs of flowers along their path.

She flaunted her toned waist in a cropped white top and cropped jacket that were teamed with off-blue pants and matching sneakers.

In a touching moment, Hosk took a short break from their walk to kneel down and give his daughter a sweet kiss, then share some loving words with her.

Mom dressed her baby girl in green pants with a brown jacket with white fur accents, while carrying one of her favorite stuffed animals and rocking her striking blonde curls down part of her face.

Shortly after the birth of his daughter, Hosk explained that the name Tuulikki was his mother’s middle name and that his mother’s family came from Finland.

“So Tuuli means ‘wind’ and Tuulikki means ‘little wind’ and it’s also the name of a forest goddess,” she revealed during an Instagram Q&A.

Proud dad: Daly, a British businessman, opted for a relaxed and cool look in green cargo pants with a brown and white jumper and white trainers