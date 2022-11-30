Fashion
Stylish fashion accessories that protect against harsh UV rays
Men’s hats are both fashionable and utilitarian items.
India is a predominantly hot and humid country where you have to learn to tolerate the sun’s rays. But how many times have we seen men and women wearing hats? Rarely. When it comes to protection from the intense and harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun, we have always taken the help of umbrellas and caps. Even in the sartorial sense, hats are a great fashion accessory but are rarely seen in India.
However, all of that can change after all. Well, weaving a hat definitely adds to his charisma and makes him look pretty smart and confident. Wear a simple shirt with jeans and dress shoes and pair it with a classic hat and you are sure to look super stylish and chic.
Wearing a hat isn’t just about style. It also protects against exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. If we’ve convinced you to try them out and add them to your wardrobe, we’d like to let you know that buying them is easy too. We’ve curated a list of quality hats from Amazon. Take a look.
Fedora hat for men
This is a stylish fedora hat (one felt hat and one that has a pleated crown) that is soft to the touch and comfortable to wear. It is a beautiful sun and protection hat that also offers protection against ultraviolet rays. It has a fitted style and has been made from a light and airy woven material. It is also a durable product that will accompany you for many years. This is a free size hat and can be worn by any man/boy over the age of 14. It is a versatile garment and perfect to be worn at the beach, swimming pool, party, etc. There is a 41% discount on this product.
Pelo Fedora Hat for Men and Women UV Protection Summer Hat Travel Use Cream
41%
stopped
₹ 292
₹ 499
CLOTHERA Fashion Straw Fedora/Golf/Bucket/Summer Hat
This fashionable fashion accessory is also a fedora hat and is ideal for golfing or as a summer hat. It comes with the unique belt design which gives this hat an attractive and distinctive style. It can be wrapped and folded; crushable materials have been used to make it, making it easy to carry while maintaining its shape. It’s a great option for cruises, beach vacations, and any outdoor activity. It is available at 67% off.
CLOTHERA Cotton Hat for Men (CA-HM-001_Black_Free Size)
67%
stopped
₹ 299
₹ 899
Urban_Made-Vintage Style Gatsby Short Brim Fedora Classic Summer Beach Sun Hat
This hat comes with a vintage design and is a fedora summer and beach hat. This hat has a classic teardrop crown design with a short brim, adorned with a simple black ribbon. These features give it a very fashionable look with an old world charm. Made from 35% cotton and 65% polyester fabrics, it is a lightweight, breathable and skin-friendly hat. There is 42% off this item.
Urban_Made-Vintage Gatsby Style Short Brim Fedora Classic Summer Beach Sun Hat Panama Cap for Men Women (Black)
42%
stopped
₹ 280
₹ 485
FabSeasons Unisex Trilby Top Hat
This is a vintage looking panama hat that can be worn by both men and women. It has a fitted design and comes in a free size, which can be worn by any adult. It is quite a trendy hat thanks to its top belt design. It can also be very convenient to wear all day as it is breathable, lightweight and comfortable. It is available in nine different solid colors and if you purchased it, you can get a 53% discount on this one.
FabSeasons Unisex Trilby Top Hat/Cap for Men and Women Black
53%
stopped
₹ 699
₹ 1,499
Krystle Cowboy Hat for Men
This is the style of hats often seen in Hollywood Westerns movies. This hat is made from artificial leather and will not easily deform. It is a durable product and has an adjustable windproof rope. Thanks to these protections, this hat is not likely to be blown away by the wind. It can be worn for all kinds of casual outings; for riding outdoors, horseback riding, taking photos, traveling, casual parties, etc. There is a 57% discount on this product.
Krystle Cowboy Hat for Men and Women (Brown)
57%
stopped
₹ 299
₹ 699
Prices for men’s hats at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Fedora hat for men
|499.00
|CLOTHERA Fashion Straw Fedora/Golf/Bucket/Summer Hat
|899.00
|Urban_Made-Vintage Style Gatsby Short Brim Fedora Classic Summer Beach Sun Hat
|485.00
|FabSeasons Unisex Trilby Top Hat
|1,499.00
|Krystle Cowboy Hat for Men
|699.00
