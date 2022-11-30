Fashion
How energy-efficient fashion can transform the world
Dead batteries always seem to happen at the worst possible time. In today’s society, people are highly dependent on their digital devices to get around. Mobile phones, for example, are used to browse potential purchases, pay for products and services, communicate with people, and work. Being without a phone for a day can feel like losing an arm for some, and a dead battery usually spells trouble for many.
There is more of 6.6 billion mobile phone users around the world, representing approximately 80% of the world’s population. This number is expected to increase further over the next few years, given the speed at which technology has penetrated almost every industry. Moreover, even though we already rely heavily on our digital devices, they will become even more integrated into society with the development of new apps and tools.
When it comes to mobile devices, manufacturers do their best to ensure that battery life lasts as long as possible. However, at best, cell phone batteries can only last 48 hours on a full charge. This is why the development of clothing items that promote energy efficiency could have a huge impact on the way fashion is perceived and produced.
Solar panels sewn into clothing and worn in everyday outfits could be a game-changer. This innovation, which was the headlines recently, can help prevent those tricky scenarios where people run out of power for their devices and it can also make fashion more functional.
trendy solar energy
Solar energy has long been touted as an efficient energy alternative, and it could soon become the main source of energy. After all, it can be harvested easily by simply walking under the sun. Incorporating energy technology into fashion may seem like a drastic concept to some, but it can make fashion much more sustainable in the long run.
Textiles are incredibly flexible and versatile, and they can be outfitted with fibers that can absorb, harvest, and process solar energy. When worn in the scorching sun, the clothes ideally collect enough energy to transmit it to digital devices.
This innovation can allow people to charge their phones, tablets, smartwatches and similar devices just by putting them in their pockets. It can also meet the demand for more energy-saving fashion.
While researchers and fashion designers have already toyed with the concept and come up with prototypes, we have yet to see such garments readily available in the market.
The convenience of energy-efficient fashion
Imagine walking down the street in your favorite outfit, knowing it’s harnessing energy from the sun. Imagine being able to use that energy to power your phone, giving you the peace of mind and convenience of having your devices fully charged.
Fashion has long pushed the envelope. The integration of modern energy-saving technologies into clothing has the potential to transform the fashion industry.
Because many of us are always on the go, it would make sense for us to use products and services that can make our busy lifestyles more convenient. Wearing clothes that allow you to power up your devices while running errands, working, and going about your daily chores will definitely make things easier and can help prevent any precarious situation where you run out of battery.
The next step for fashion will be energy efficient clothing that is both aesthetic and functional. This is an innovation that I am happy to discuss and cover in more detail in my new book.
