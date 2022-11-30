Canadian Fashion Retailer Releases Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide | National Catholic Registry





The ad was produced by La Maison Simons, a popular chain better known as Simons.

A new ad campaign from a Canadian fashion retailer features a terminally ill woman who ended her life by assisted suicide. Dying in the hospital is not natural. That’s not what’s sweet, says Jennyfer Hatch, 37, at the start of the three-minute video. At times like this, you need gentleness. Produced by La Maison Simons, a popular fashion chain better known as simonsthe video has received over a million views since it was released on October 24, the day after Hatch died. Hatch sought medical assistance in dying (MAID) after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues, Radio-Canada News reported. Since Canada legalized assisted suicide in 2016, the number of MAID deaths has increased every year. In 2016, the number of people who chose assisted suicide was 1,018. In 2021, there were 10,064 MAID deaths, representing 3.3% of all deaths in Canada. The Simons advert, titled All is beauty, follows Hatch as she draws in the sand, watches the waves, blows bubbles and laughs with friends while soft music plays in the background. The words Most Beautiful Exit float across the screen. Last breaths are sacred, Hatch says at one point. Even though I’m looking for help to end my life, with all the pain and in those final moments, there’s still so much beauty. In another, separate video, Peter Simons, the fashion chain’s chief merchandiser, says he felt inspired to tell Hatch’s story after meeting her earlier this year. He insists that this is not a commercial campaign. It’s more of an effort to use our freedom, our voice, and the privilege that we have to speak and create every day here in a way that’s more about human connection, he says. And I think we sincerely believe that corporations have a responsibility to participate in communities and help build the communities we want to live in tomorrow and leave to our children. The Catechism of the Catholic Churchwhich summarizes the teaching of the Church, explicitly condemns euthanasia. Those whose lives are diminished or weakened deserve special respect. People who are ill or disabled should be helped to live as normal a life as possible, he says. Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists of ending the lives of disabled, sick or dying people. It is morally unacceptable. It also prohibits an act or omission which, by itself or intentionally, causes death in order to eliminate suffering, saying that it constitutes murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God. , its Creator. . Simons did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

