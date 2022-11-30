See all the looks from the red carpet





The biggest stars of indie film and TV gathered at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Monday night for the 2022 Gotham Awards. There, they kicked off awards season by recognizing some of the best indie projects and creators in the world. past year, as Everything everywhere all at once, which won Best Feature and Todd Field who won Best Screenplay for Tr. Often, the Gotham Awards are a good indicator of which independent films will be in contention when the biggest awards shows announce their nominations in the coming months. In the past, winners like Marriage story, nomadic land, and Moonlight did very well at the Oscars. Of course, the red carpet was also filled with Oscar hopefuls, from rising star Taylor Russell to Michelle Williams, who could land her first win this year thanks to her performance in Steven Spielbergs. The Fabelmans. TV stars like the bears Ayo Edebiri were also present, as was Minha Kim, who represented the cast of Pachinko when it won the Breakthrough Series award. All of these names made for an exciting and eclectic red carpet. Below, see what all your favorites wore, from couture dresses to jeans. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Tiffany & Co jewelry. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada with De Beers jewelry. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Armani Priv with Cartier jewelry. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In the couture of Giambattista Valli. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Safiyaa with jewelry by Anita Ko. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In the Michael Kors collection. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images In Sportmax with jewelry from Bondeye and Melinda Maria. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Grace Lee jewelry. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Moschino with a Luar bag.

